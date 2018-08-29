Get ready to rum-ble: 6 recipes to celebrate rum's new cocktail culture

With rum rising up the premium cocktails list, Sam Wylie-Harris shares six ways to try the trend.

Thanks to the new golden era of cocktails and the premiumisation of spirits, rum is now taking its rightful place next to gin, vodka and whisky.

No longer the poor relation, the beachcomber with a kitsch paper parasol resting on the rim of the glass, the pirate grog of old.

Open season for rum to become more than just a holiday fling – a sundowner that loses its glow once you’ve tired of island life – this spirit, distilled from sugar cane, is enjoying a renaissance, with UK rum sales hitting £1 billion for the first time last year.

But what’s your style? White or gold, aged or spiced? In keeping with the trend for elevated cocktails (the premium rum segment is growing 24%, year on year), we’ve rounded up six amber rums that can be sipped neat, but also work beautifully as the base spirit for you to build around. Give these recipes a go…

1. Especial Cuba Libre

(Havana Club/PA)

With a summer makeover inspired by Cuban street culture, Havana Club Añejo Especial’s (£18.95, 70cl, TheWhiskyExchange.com) new label has vibrant blue and red edges, tree rings, oak barrels and a sand timer to channel the brand’s double aged maturation method. A golden rum with notes of vanilla and caramel, it marries beautifully with the flavours of cola; a simple but spirited classic.

Ingredients: 50ml Havana Club Especial, 100ml Fever-Tree Madagascan Cola, large lime wedge.

Method: Fill a highball glass with quality ice cubes. Add the rum, top with cola. Squeeze the juice of a lime wedge into the glass and garnish with another lime wedge.

Note: The lime is a crucial ingredient, as it lightens and evens out the sweetness of the drink.

2. Bloody Death

(Dead Man’s Fingers/PA)

With its rich, pirate past, spiced rum has become a real thing in Cornwall, where Dead Man’s Fingers (£22.95, 70cl, 31Dover.com) is made with a combination of Caribbean rums, bottled and blended in this seafaring town. Dangerously smooth, with cinnamon, nutmeg, orange, caramel and vanilla notes, you’ll definitely want to try this spicy twist…

Ingredients: 50ml Dead Man’s Fingers Spiced, 90ml tomato juice, 10ml cranberry juice, 10ml lemon juice, 10ml Worcestershire Sauce, pinch of sea salt.

Method: Half fill a high ball with ice. Add the ingredients, stir slowly and garnish with lemon slices, cucumber slices and twist of black pepper.

3. Bacardi Cuatro Air Mail

(Bacardi/PA)

From Puerto Rico with love, champagne chimes with the honey, vanilla and spicy notes in Bacardi Añejo Cuatro 4 Year Old (£22.95, 70cl, TheWhiskyExchange.com) to create this refreshingly good, high-end cocktail to bring some sparkle to your rum fest.

Ingredients: 30ml Bacardi Añejo Cuatro, 15ml honey water (2 parts honey, 1 part hot water, 1 part sugar syrup), 15ml fresh lime, champagne to top.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the rum, honey water and lime. Shake vigorously and double strain into a chilled flute. Top with champagne and garnish with discarded orange zest.

4. Suga Mama

(Cut Spiced Rum/PA)

A premium Caribbean rum infused with real spices, we love the edgy look of Cut Spiced Rum (£23.82, 70cl, MasterofMalt.com) and – most importantly – its spicy notes of aniseed, nutmeg, ginger, pepper, cinnamon, coriander seed, lemon and vanilla.

Ingredients: 50ml Cut Spiced Rum, 40ml pineapple juice, 30ml lime juice, 20ml almond syrup, 10ml Campari, lemon twist – discarded.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake vigorously and double strain into a cocktail glass.

5. Appleton Estate Mai Tai

(Appleton Estate/PA)

Jamaica’s Appleton Estate has some very fine older blends for sipping, but for fruity adventures, you can’t beat Appleton Estate 12 Year Old Rare Blend (£35.55, 70cl, MasterofMalt.com) – previously known as 12 Year Old Extra. With more than 265 years of distilling history, we think the vibrant orange peel and toasty, almond notes taste ‘out of this world’, which translates to ‘mai tai’ in Tahitian.

Ingredients: 50ml Appleston Estate Rare Blend, 25ml fresh lime juice, 12ml orange curucao, 12ml almond syrup.

Method: Fill a high ball glass with quality ice cubes. Add the ingredients. Stir slowly and garnish with a wedge of lime and sprig of mint.

6. Colombian Espresso Martini

(La Herchicera/PA)

What’s not to love about this golden rum – that stirs the emotions with its name alone, let alone its taste? La Herchicera (£44.75, 70cl, TheWhiskyExchange.com) means ‘enchantress’ in Spanish, and this Columbian beauty is a blend of rums aged between 12-21 years to create its distinctive, dry, woody character, with rich aromas of prunes, espresso and cacao. Perhaps that’s the reason it works so well in a trendy espresso martini…

Ingredients: 45ml La Hechicera Rum, 22.5ml coffee liqueur, 22.5ml fresh espresso coffee (ideally use Colombian mild arabica for the perfect balance).

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake vigorously and double strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.

