Chloe Madeley: 'I love pushing myself to the extreme'

The personal trainer speaks to Gabrielle Fagan about getting engaged, her bridal fitness plan and her future life goals.

She’s a glamorous, toned and honed fitness guru with a hugely successful career, but for Chloe Madeley, this wasn’t always the case.

Being the daughter of famous parents can be a tough gig and the 31-year-old, whose parents are TV presenters Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley, struggled to find her own identity during her early 20s.

Discovering a passion for fitness six years ago changed her life, and now the personal trainer boasts celebrity clients, 187k followers on Instagram and has just penned her second book, The Fat‑loss Blitz (£16.99, Bantam Press).

Madeley, who recently got engaged to England rugby player James Haskell, tells all about finding personal happiness, her wedding plans, and how she copes with her ongoing anxiety…

After four years of dating, Haskell proposed in March – what did that mean to you?

“A proposal is the loveliest way of telling someone you love them and I’ve been on cloud nine ever since it happened. It’s made me feel safer and more settled, which is just what I wanted at this time in my life. We’re mad about each other and get closer the longer that we’re together.

“James has all the qualities that matter to me; he’s intelligent, articulate, funny, good at taking control of situations and a grown-up. For the first time in my life, I can say that I’m in a great relationship. We’ve had ups and downs over the years, but James never wavers. We both say we are each other’s rock; that we can totally rely on each other.”

You’ve reportedly got a fiery relationship. Is that true?

“We love each other, so we’ve never come close to splitting up, but we really do fight – we bicker and every so often have big blow-out rows. We’re very passionate, competitive, stubborn, and both of us have control issues.

“He’s a quintessential dominant, alpha male and I’m a New Age feminist who’s pretty opinionated. Neither one of us likes giving way to the other in a row, but I love that.

“My dad always used to tell me I only ever went for ‘bullies or pushovers’ and what I needed was a man who would challenge me positively and help me grow. That’s totally what I’ve found in James and my parents adore him.”

Is he much like your dad?

“They never relax and always want to be constantly on-the-go, but apart from that, they’re incredibly different. My dad’s brilliant because he’s really in touch with his feminine side, his emotions and loves talking things through. But if I start getting emotional with James, he’ll just say, ‘I can’t deal with this!’ or, ‘Why are we talking about things that might never happen?'”

Have you made plans for your wedding yet?

“I’ve set my heart on marrying on a beautiful beach in Europe. It would be a dream come true for me, because I don’t want the event to be a stuffy and uncomfortable occasion – that’s just not me.

“I want it to be memorable and a bit bohemian. I won’t have a dress code or wear shoes – I want to feel the sand beneath my toes. Although James is a traditionalist and pictured us marrying in a church, he’s happy to go along with what I want.”

“I did a lot of planning while I was on a ‘zen do’ in Ibiza recently, with my four bridesmaids. It’s a modern version of a hen do; It’s all about chilling and focusing on health and relaxation rather than old-school binge drinking, strippergrams and crazy partying. I can’t think of anything worse than that.

“We have 140 people on the guest list and I’m hoping the wedding will be next summer, but as it’s the Rugby World Cup, no dates are guaranteed.

“Even if James isn’t involved, half the guest list will be, as so many of his friends are rugby players. It’s a waiting game at the moment – we’ll see if it has to be pushed to 2020.”

How do you want to look on your big day?

“I want to be like I am now. I’m half a stone heavier, my abs aren’t so pronounced, but I’m totally fit and healthy. I’ll probably tailor my diet and training to have this leaner, longer but still athletic look in the last few months before the wedding.

“I’ve spent six-and-a-half years building the body I have now. I love pushing myself to the extreme and using weights to get the effect of prominent abs, but I’m always honest about saying that you can only do that for a set period of time. You should gradually relax the regime for a period – it’s all about having a healthy balance.”

Do you want to have children?

“Maybe one day, but I’m not ready or broody right now. I still feel very young and me and James still have so many dreams and goals that we’re aiming for in our careers.

“If I get to 35 and I’m not any closer to thinking about babies, I’d definitely freeze my eggs as a precautionary measure, so they’re there when we’re ready.”

How do you cope with the anxiety you’ve struggled with?

“In my 20s I had a particularly hard time finding out who I wanted to be. I wasn’t a happy bunny for a long time. I don’t react well to pressure, I found school exams tough and I went into a TV career by default. I felt it was expected of me, but that brought even more pressure, given the context of who I was.

“Finding a fitness career that I’m passionate about, and truly believe I’m good at, has transformed my self-esteem and confidence. My job’s all about a structured, disciplined, healthy lifestyle which is perfect, as it helps me feel in control.

“I still have to monitor myself so that I don’t allow myself to get too stressed, otherwise my anxiety can spiral. If my workload starts building up, James and I have an argument, or I’m not sleeping well, I can feel my anxiety levels building. The difference is that now I know how to cope with it.”

How did you feel about the criticism you faced after apparently flouting the dress code [traditionally women should have covered shoulders in church] at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding?

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arriving at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Not wearing a jacket was an oversight. I had one, but James left it behind on the coach. I definitely won’t make that mistake again! It was such a wonderful day and it was so nice to be there together. I’m just thrilled we were a part of it.”

