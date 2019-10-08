â€˜Iâ€™m more confident in my 30sâ€™ â€“ Fearne Cotton on style, motherhood and the mantra she lives by

The TV presenter chats to Katie Wright as she launches her latest fashion project.

She may have departed Celebrity Juice after 10 years as a team captain on the brilliantly bonkers panel show, but Fearne Cotton certainly isn’t having a break.

As well as being mum to 6-year-old Rex and 4-year-old Honey (her children with husband Jesse Wood), writing a vegan cookbook and launching a jewellery collection (more on that later), Cotton’s main focus is Happy Place, the podcast where she interviews famous folk about what brings them joy.

Don’t expect to see Cotton’s former comedy co-stars Holly Willoughby or Keith Lemon making an appearance on the show any time soon, however.

“At the moment, I’m getting a lot out of interviewing people that I don’t know, I’m really enjoying putting those stories out there,” the 38-year-old says.

“Billy Monger was on last week, who is this amazing racing driver who lost both his lower legs, and he’s just incredible.

“I like going off on the unexpected routes, rather than the ones people might assume I would naturally gravitate towards. It’s more of a challenge for me as well.”

The other big creative challenge the presenter has enjoyed recently? Collaborating with jewellery designer Carrie Elizabeth on a collection for Notonthehighstreet, which is available now.

The 31-piece range of pendant necklaces, delicate bracelets and stacking rings includes mantras that the mum-of-two says are meaningful in her life.

Ahead of the launch, we chatted to the stylish star about the collaboration, those all-important mantras and why her approach to fashion has changed…

How did the Notonthehighstreet collaboration come about?

“I’ve been a die-hard fan for a good decade. You know, just personally, using them to buy the majority of my Christmas and birthday presents, and then they approached me about this collaboration.

“I scoured through all of their amazing artisan jewellers and Carrie’s stuff just leapt out to me.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is so up my street’. I was like, ‘Right, I’ve got to work with her’.”

Fearne Cotton and jewellery designer Carrie Elizabeth (Notonthehighstreet/PA)

What was the design process like for you?

“The main thing that was important to me was to add meaning to each piece of jewellery, and to make sure there was some depth to each piece.

“Then we started looking at stones, Carrie helped me select those that had special meanings behind them.

“From the very first meeting that I had with Carrie, we just clicked and it was so easy.”

(Notonthehighstreet/PA)

What are some of the mantras that you’ve used in the collection?

“There are a few key ones. So, one of the main ones is ‘I’m enough’. Because I think most of us have imposter syndrome, or feel we’re not worthy or whatever – everyone feels like that at some point.

“There’s another piece that is a compass on a locket and that says, ‘It’s OK to feel lost’.

“And then there’s a little necklace that says ‘happy’ because that’s obviously just a very clear, nod to [my podcast] Happy Place.”

(Notonthehighstreet/PA)

Fearne X Carrie ‘I Am Enough’ Gold Aztec Coin Bracelet, £85, Notonthehighstreet

The mantra ‘I’m enough’ relates to one of your book titles (Quiet: Silencing the Chatter and Believing That You’re Good Enough), why is that phrase so important to you?

“It’s definitely something I have to lock into, especially at work. I do have to have a little word with myself before stuff like going on live radio or TV.

“I think people make such assumptions – and don’t get me wrong, some days, I do feel really confident at ease with what I’m doing – but I think I still get a pang of ‘Oh my God’, because I care so much about it.

“So yeah, I think mantras play a big part in a lot of the work that I do.”

You’ve done quite a few fashion collaborations now, could you see yourself starting your own brand?

“I don’t know. I think over the years, I’ve just changed my mind on how I do things, and also how I shop.

“I’m trying to buy a lot more secondhand vintage clothing or just wear stuff I already have. I’m trying not to buy new leather.

“I’m just being a little bit more conscious about how much I consume, and why, so I don’t know if that’s necessarily something I would aim to do.”

Has your style changed since becoming a mum?

“No, I don’t think that’s had any bearing on it at all, I don’t think you have to start dressing like a mum and wearing Breton stripe tops and jeans!

“But I think I’m more confident in my late 30s versus my early 20s, when I was much more unaware of what made me feel good.”

Do you buy from sustainable brands for your kids?

“It’s harder because, you know, I’ve got two kids and they’re growing so quickly and also, they get food and all sorts all down their clothes – you cannot recover from some of the stains.

“So, I do buy them quite a bit of stuff. But for me personally, I’m at a point in my life where less is more, and I don’t like excessive stuff.

“I do big charity shop clear-outs probably once a month, get rid of loads of stuff and just keep everything in life a bit simple.”

