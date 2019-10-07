These fashion documentaries will give you a rare insight into an elusive world

Most of us don’t get to wear designer clothing, or make it onto the front row of the latest catwalk show, so resign ourselves to scrolling through beautiful outfits and artistic runways on Instagram instead.

But what if you want more of an insight into the world of high fashion? Admittedly, it’s not always an accessible place, but thankfully some big names have allowed cameras to roll behind closed doors.

We’re talking about fashion documentaries, which give you a chance to sit front row and go backstage without leaving the comfort of your sofa. If you want to see how some of the biggest designers work and how high fashion functions, these are the documentaries to watch…

McQueen

What is it about? A rebel of English fashion, Alexander McQueen had Savile Row skills and outrageous style. This documentary follows McQueen’s childhood in London, his introduction to the world of fashion, his scandalous and hugely popular beginnings as a designer, his tenure at Givenchy in Paris, and his relationships with fashion greats like Isabella Blow. It’s a rare and detailed look at a creative mind quite unlike any other, giving context to some of his most iconic and controversial fashion moments.

It’s a moving and often hard watch – it tracks McQueen’s difficult relationship with fame, his troubled mental health and eventual suicide. Despite the sadness of his story, the documentary pays proper tribute to the innovative, groundbreaking designer, and shows how the industry has been permanently changed by his work.

Where can you watch it? On Netflix.

7 Days Out

What is it about? The Netflix series 7 Days Out pretty much does what it says on the tin – each episode tracks the week before a major event and gives an inside look into how it all comes together. There are episodes dedicated to a NASA mission and the Kentucky Derby, but the one fashion fans will be most interested in is all about Chanel.

Filmed before the death of Karl Lagerfeld, it follows the last minute preparations for Chanel’s SS18 haute couture show, revealing how the set, outfits and models come together.

Where can you watch it? On Netflix.

Dior and I

What is it about? From one major French fashion house to another, Dior and I focuses on one of the fashion house’s most successful creative directors: Raf Simons. Similar to 7 Days Out, it gives you a sneak peek into the inner workings of a designer label by tracking the build-up to a particular show. In this case Simons’ debut haute couture collection for Dior.

Where can you watch it? On Amazon.

The Gospel According to André

What is it about? As a former editor-at-large of Vogue, André Leon Talley is a giant of the fashion industry. This documentary tracks both his beginnings and meteoric success in an industry where he was a complete anomaly as a black man. Whoopi Goldberg, Anna Wintour and Tom Ford all sing his praises and share why Talley is such an important fashion figure.

Where can you watch it? On Amazon.

Valentino: The Last Emperor

What is it about? Italian label Valentino is famous for its opulent gowns and iconic ‘rockstud’ shoes. But how much do you actually know about Valentino Garavani, the man behind the fashion empire? For most of us the answer is ‘not much’, which is what makes this documentary so fascinating.Where can you watch it? On Amazon.

