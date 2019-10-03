H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids

The autumn fashion range features matching outfits for parents and little ones.

Do you and your daughter think you could give reality star Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi a run for their money in the style stakes? Have you mastered mummy-and-me matching on a par with Beyonce and seven-year-old Blue Ivy?

Then you’re going to want to check out H&M’s latest collection of ‘mini me’ fashion for kids and grown-ups.

It’s not just for mums and girls, either. Dads can twin with their cool little dudes in sporty hoodies, check shirts and jackets created in both adult and kids sizes.

As you would expect from the high street retailer, prices are affordable, starting at £7.99 for a hooded top, and the range is available for ages one to 10.

Only available online, the 51-piece line is already proving popular, with some items selling out, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to kit out yourself and your kids.

Here are five ways to twin with your little ones in the H&M mini me collection…

1. Teddy coats

Teddy coats are a major trend this season, and now mama and baby bear can both indulge with these fuzzy jackets. Team your coats with leopard print dresses that are designed differently to suit grown-up and kids’ styles.

(H&M/PA)

Ladies Pile Coat, £59.99; Flounced Chiffon Tunic, £24.99

Kids Pile Coat, £39.99; Shirt Dress, £9.99

2. Hoodies

Try the trucker trend with these faux shearling-lined corduroy jackets layered over a cool slogan hoodie and jeans for easy autumn dressing.

(H&M/PA)

Men’s Pile-lined Corduroy Jacket, £39.99; Printed Hooded Top, £19.99

Kids Pile-collared Corduroy Jacket, £19.99; Printed Hooded Top; £9.99

3. Cable knits

A cream cable knit jumper is a winter classic, and these pullovers tick all the right boxes with their cosy funnel necks, extra-long sleeves and oversized cut.

(H&M/PA)

Ladies Cable-Knit Polo-Neck Jumper, £24.99

Kids Cable-Knit Polo-Neck Jumper, £14.99

4. Flannel shirts

Is there anything cuter than father and son in matching lumberjack shirts? This navy and green check button-down is perfect for daddies and kiddies.

(H&M/PA)

Men’s Flannel Shirt Regular Fit, £17.99

Kids Flannel Shirt, £9.99

5. Spotty jumpers

Spot the difference… available in a variety of colours and patterns these soft knitted jumpers are casual, cosy and cool.

(H&M/PA)

Ladies Knitted Jumper, £17.99

Kids Knitted Jumper, £9.99

