As Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly take a break â€“ their best style moments as a couple

The reality star and rapper are allegedly said to have â€˜splitâ€™.

After weeks of speculation over a potential ‘split’, it is being reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are both “single again” having decided to “take a break” from their relationship.

The reports are currently unconfirmed, but aside from being one of the richest power couples on the planet, Jenner and Scott are easily one of the best-dressed tag-teams going. Whether suited and booted on the red carpet or dressed down for an off-duty day in LA, you could always rely on the reality star and musician to serve some major looks.

Here, we take a look back at some of their most memorable style moments as a couple…

The time they matched at the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attending the Met Gala 2018 (Ian West/PA)

The duo proved they were serious about one another when they made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala wearing matching, minimal Alexander Wang outfits with futuristic accessories.

The time she stole the show

Co-ordinating as a celebrity couple isn’t all about matching your outfits a la Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in their early Noughties heyday. Take this Grammys look for instance – Jenner stole the limelight in a baby pink Balmain couture jumpsuit, against Scott’s classic black ensemble.

The time they experimented

(Left to right) Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

When the Met Gala called on the fashion world to bring out their best ‘Camp’ looks, Jenner and Scott rose to the challenge. Proving they can match Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the style stakes, Jenner wore an epic purple Versace gown while Scott played it cool in military-chic.

The time they were smart-casual

Anyone who follows Jenner on Instagram will know she loves to glam up in a figure-hugging dress if she’s heading on a night out. Scott on the other hand is a streetwear stalwart, and you’ll usually find him rocking a Supreme or Fear Of God tee with a pair of jeans.

Even though they’re often working to different dress codes, it somehow still totally works for them.

