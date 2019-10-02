See all of Meghan’s best outfits from South Africa, as the royal tour concludes

The Duchess has impressed fashion fans during the 10-day trip.

The royal tour of South Africa concludes today, and the trip has been a resounding success, with the couple carrying out royal duties alongside caring for their son Archie, now almost five months old.

The family has spent the past nine days visiting southern Africa and working on issues they’re passionate about, like gender equality and wildlife conservation, and Harry took an emotional pilgrimage to retrace Princess Diana’s steps through an Angolan minefield.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Tembisa township near Johannesburg on the last day (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Royal watchers have also been impressed with new-mum Meghan’s fashion choices. So, as the family prepare to return to the UK, here are Meghan’s best outfits from the tour.

Day one: midi dress

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Getting off to a stylish start, on day one Meghan wore a pretty black and white printed wrap dress with black espadrille wedges while visiting the Nyanga Township in Cape Town.

Clearly, she wanted to show her support for African designers, because the dress was by ethical Malawian label Mayamiko. The Dalitso dress is now sold out on the label’s website.

Day two: maxi dress

(Paul Edwards/PA)

In one of the more glamorous looks of the tour, Meghan stepped out in a khaki and white striped box pleat maxi dress by Australian designer Martin Grant for a reception at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Cape Town.

The 38-year-old let the bold dress do the talking, teaming it with simple black court shoes and very little jewellery.

Day three: print dress

Adorable baby Archie melted hearts when he made his royal tour debut meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

His mum chose one of her favourite fashion brands for the occasion, opting for a flowing blue and white patterned silk dress by Club Monaco paired with Manolo Blahnik suede court heels.

Day three: jumpsuit

Later the same day, the Duchess changed into a simple but chic black sleeveless jumpsuit from Everlane, the American brand that specialises in ethically made basics.

While visiting Cape Town’s Woodstock Exchange, an event for female founders and social entrepreneurs, she accessorised the jumpsuit with gold statement earrings by Gas Bijoux.

(Chris Jackson/PA)

Day nine: trench dress

The Duchess is a big fan of trench dresses and she debuted a new style while visiting the University of Johannesburg to take part in a round-table discussion about gender equality in education.

Meghan teamed the double-breasted sleeveless dress by Banana Republic with her signature Stuart Weitzman suede court heels.

(Christiaan Kotze/PA)

© Press Association 2019