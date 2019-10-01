Opal for October: 8 chic pieces of jewellery to buy right now

As we welcome its birthstone month, the milky white stone is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.

It may not have as prestigious a reputation as the likes of diamonds, rubies or emeralds, but there’s one stone that’s decidedly on-trend at the moment, and that’s opal.

While opals can be many colours, it’s the paler versions of the gem that jewellery designers are loving right now, and it just so happens that its birthstone month, October, is here.

We’re blaming the craze for all things holographic and unicorn related for this sudden spike in opalescent accessories – but it must be said, these designs are a lot more subtle than all the shiny pink cosmetics and trinkets.

Opal earrings are particularly delicate – think tiny ‘huggies’ and studs with dangling white spikes – while rings are ideal for teaming with other fine gold stacking sets.

Necklaces and bracelets come with tiny opal embellishments and, because the gems are white, they won’t clash with other jewellery.

Into crystal healing? Well, opal is said to foster freedom and independence, inspire creativity and boost self-worth.

Plus, as well as being the birthstone for October babies, it’s the 14th wedding anniversary gem, too.

So, whether you want to treat yourself or gift a loved one, here are eight beautiful opal pieces on the high street…

(Scream Pretty/PA)

1. Scream Pretty Opal Luxe Set of 3 Single Earrings, £115



(Hurley Burley/PA)

2. Hurley Burley 18ct Gold Vermeil and Opal Huggie Hoop Earrings, £39

(Orelia/PA)

3. Orelia Cream Spike Hoop Earrings, £25

(Astley Clarke/PA)

4. Astley Clarke Pink Opal Floris Kula Bracelet, £135

(Notonthehighstreet/PA)

5. Lisa Angel Rose Gold Arrow And Opal Necklace, £16, Notonthehighstreet

(Wolf & Badger/PA)

6. Cosanuova Gold Opal Clover Bracelet, £83, Wolf & Badger

(Etsy/PA)

7. Ahne Jewelry Opal Ring, £32, Etsy

(SeolGold/PA)

8. SeolGold Opal Triple Bezel Ring, £15.95, Etsy

© Press Association 2019