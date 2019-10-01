Opal for October: 8 chic pieces of jewellery to buy right now

1st Oct 19 | Beauty

As we welcome its birthstone month, the milky white stone is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.

6d13b10f-b15a-413f-8031-6dcbc34332ef

It may not have as prestigious a reputation as the likes of diamonds, rubies or emeralds, but there’s one stone that’s decidedly on-trend at the moment, and that’s opal.

While opals can be many colours, it’s the paler versions of the gem that jewellery designers are loving right now, and it just so happens that its birthstone month, October, is here.

We’re blaming the craze for all things holographic and unicorn related for this sudden spike in opalescent accessories – but it must be said, these designs are a lot more subtle than all the shiny pink cosmetics and trinkets.

Opal earrings are particularly delicate – think tiny ‘huggies’ and studs with dangling white spikes – while rings are ideal for teaming with other fine gold stacking sets.

Necklaces and bracelets come with tiny opal embellishments and, because the gems are white, they won’t clash with other jewellery.

Into crystal healing? Well, opal is said to foster freedom and independence, inspire creativity and boost self-worth.

Plus, as well as being the birthstone for October babies, it’s the 14th wedding anniversary gem, too.

So, whether you want to treat yourself or gift a loved one, here are eight beautiful opal pieces on the high street…

Scream Pretty Opal Luxe Set of 3 Single Earrings
(Scream Pretty/PA)

1. Scream Pretty Opal Luxe Set of 3 Single Earrings, £115

Hurley Burley 18ct Gold Vermeil and Opal Huggie Hoop Earrings
(Hurley Burley/PA)

2. Hurley Burley 18ct Gold Vermeil and Opal Huggie Hoop Earrings, £39

Orelia Cream Spike Hoop Earrings
(Orelia/PA)

3. Orelia Cream Spike Hoop Earrings, £25

Astley Clarke Pink Opal Floris Kula Bracelet
(Astley Clarke/PA)

4. Astley Clarke Pink Opal Floris Kula Bracelet, £135

Lisa Angel Rose Gold Arrow And Opal Necklace
(Notonthehighstreet/PA)

5. Lisa Angel Rose Gold Arrow And Opal Necklace, £16, Notonthehighstreet

Cosanuova Gold Opal Clover Bracelet
(Wolf & Badger/PA)

6. Cosanuova Gold Opal Clover Bracelet, £83, Wolf & Badger

Ahne Jewelry Opal Ring
(Etsy/PA)

7. Ahne Jewelry Opal Ring, £32, Etsy

SeolGold Opal Triple Bezel Ring
(SeolGold/PA)

8. SeolGold Opal Triple Bezel Ring, £15.95, Etsy

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Towering new Tate Modern installation tells ‘origin story of Africa diaspora’

Cardi B is the latest celeb to wear Richard Quinn – what you need to know about the British designer
Cardi B is the latest celeb to wear Richard Quinn – what you need to know about the British designer

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Celeb personal trainer Esmée Gummer on preparing to run five marathons in the desert

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This is how street style looks differed between New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks

This is how street style looks differed between New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks
This is why you should think twice before commenting on someone’s baby bump

This is why you should think twice before commenting on someone’s baby bump
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
From a honey drink in Sochi to a salt disaster, these are Alissa Timoshkina’s food memories

From a honey drink in Sochi to a salt disaster, these are Alissa Timoshkina’s food memories
From a honey drink in Sochi to a salt disaster, these are Alissa Timoshkina’s food memories

Towering new Tate Modern installation tells ‘origin story of Africa diaspora’