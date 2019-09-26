9 most iconic lingerie moments ever, from Bridget’s big knickers to Judy’s wardrobe malfunction

According to a survey, these are the ultimate celebrity underwear appearances.

Considering that underwear is meant to be concealed under our clothing (the clue’s in the name), when you think about it there are a lot of famous fashion moments that involve bras and knickers.

From movies to ad campaigns, lingerie clad ladies have been making headlines long before the word ‘viral’ entered our everyday lexicon – but what’s our favourite underwear appearance of all time?

In a bid to find out, Figleaves carried out an online poll and discovered that it wasn’t a super-sexy model who took the top spot, it was frumpy fictional singleton Bridget Jones and her massive granny pants.

“We are not surprised that Bridget Jones and her big pants is most-loved by women,” said Jenni Burt, head of buying and brand at Figleaves. “This iconic lingerie moment represents the woman of today, as well as a relatable insight into modern-day lingerie.

“Women’s lingerie drawers are not filled with uncomfortable, constricting lingerie, instead they embrace items that are made for comfort, albeit perhaps a little prettier.”

Some of the other garments in the top nine certainly aren’t as comfortable, however. Here’s the full lingerie line-up…

1. Bridget Jones’s big knickers

In one of the most famous scenes from 2001’s hilarious Bridget Jones’s Diary film, the titular heroine, played by Renée Zellweger, faces a dilemma: should she slip into a sexy little thong just in case she gets lucky with office heartthrob Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), or squeeze into “scary stomach-holding-in pants very popular with grannies the world over”?

She plumps for the latter, resulting in a very awkward moment when Cleaver discovers the “absolutely enormous” panties under her little black dress.

It may have been embarrassing for Jones, but evidently the dilemma resonated with cinema goers, because sales of shapewear soared in the years that followed.

2. Marilyn Monroe’s white dress moment

More than 65 years on, Marilyn Monroe’s knicker-revealing appearance in The Seven Year Itch remains one of the most iconic movie moments of all time.

The scene may have been calculated to give viewers a glimpse of the famous beauty’s underwear but she was careful not to reveal too much, reportedly wearing two pairs of white knickers during filming.

3. Wonderbra’s ‘Hello Boys’ campaign

In 1994, Wonderbra unveiled billboard ads for its push-up bras starring model Eva Herzigová gazing down at her ample assets with the slogan ‘Hello Boys’ emblazoned beside her.

The campaign caused a huge stir at the time, reportedly being blamed for road traffic accidents because it was so distracting for drivers.

4. Princess Leia’s gold bikini

It only got about two minutes of screen time but Princess Leia’s metallic bikini costume in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, made a huge impression on fans.

Played by Carrie Fisher, the plucky princess is captured by villainous blob Jabba the Hutt and forced to wear a provocative metal two-piece, eventually escaping and killing her captor.

Beloved of fantasy geeks the world over, the outfit was famously recreated by Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) in Friends seasons three episode The One with the Princess Leia Fantasy.

5. Kate Moss’s Calvin Kleins

Aged just 18, soon-to-be supermodel Kate Moss was paired with yet-to-be movie star Mark Wahlberg on a Calvin Klein underwear TV campaign in 1994.

Wearing only white briefs, the slender (and short, by model standards) British beauty ushered in the ear of the ‘waif’ after years dominated by statuesque supers like Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista.

6. Brandi Chastain’s goal celebration

In 1999, American football player Brandi Chastain scored the winning penalty in the women’s World Cup final and tore off her shirt in celebration, revealing her black sports bra underneath.

Pictures of the incident would go on to be used on several magazine covers, but Chastain wasn’t aiming to make headlines at the time.

“I had no idea that would be my reaction – it was truly genuine and it was insane and it was a relief and it was joy and it was gratitude all wrapped into one,” she told the BBC.

7. Judy Finnigan’s bra incident

When Judy Finnigan went on stage at the National Television Awards 2001 to collect her award for most popular daytime TV programme her black jacket came undone and the top of her strapless dress slipped down, revealing her bra and leading to gasps from the audience.

Neither the TV presenter nor husband Richard noticed, until John Leslie rushed on stage to alert Judy and she quickly covered up.

Evidently, the then 52-year-old had seen quite enough of that bra, revealing that she threw it in the bin the next day.

8. Madonna’s cone bra

Ever the fashion trailblazer, Madonna pioneered the ‘underwear as outwear’ trend as far back as 1990.

On her Blonde Ambition tour, the controversial singer wore a corset body suit with conical bra cups, the famous pale pink piece designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

9. Grace Jones’s body

From Bridget to Grace – another famous Ms Jones rounds off our ultimate underwear moments list.

With her incredibly toned physique and skimpy black body suit, Grace Jones was a fearsome opponent to Roger Moore’s James Bond as superhuman henchwoman May Day in 1985’s A View to a Kill.

