Get the look: Archie’s adorable dungarees on the family’s royal tour to Africa

25th Sep 19 | Beauty

Harry, Meghan and Archie are in South Africa.

Royal visit to Africa – Day Three

The Duchess of Sussex might have been upstaged in the fashion stakes on the third day of the family’s royal tour in South Africa – baby Archie rocked the cutest pair of striped dungarees as he met peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

It’s the four-month-old’s first appearance on the Africa tour and he’s already posed with one of the heroes of the anti-Apartheid movement and Nobel Peace Prize winner, so we’d say it’s a successful trip thus far.

Royal visit to Africa – Day Three
(Toby Melville/PA)

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has barely been seen out in public since he was born on May 6, so this was always going to be an exciting moment – and people are loving his dungarees.

Royal visit to Africa – Day Three
Archie perfectly wearing a white long-sleeved tee with some stripy overalls (Toby Melville/PA)

It’s a surprisingly affordable high street choice too – the light blue striped dungarees and bodysuit (Archie wore a different white one underneath) is £14.99 from H&M. It’s made from organic cotton and, of course, it’s already sold out.

H&M dungarees
(H&M/PA)

It looks as if is the family all decided to coordinate in tones of blue – Harry in a navy suit and Meghan in an understated white and blue wrap dress (£370 by Canadian brand Club Monaco).

But if you want to copy Archie’s cute and casual dungaree look for your own little one, here are a few places you can still shop the look…

Dungarees
(Silvercross/PA)

Stripe Dungaree and Bodysuit Set, £30, Silvercross

Dungarees
(John Lewis/PA)

Mini Boden Baby Ticking Stripe Elephant Dungaree Set, Lagoon Blue, £24 (was £30), John Lewis

M&Co dungarees
(M&Co/PA)

Disney Lion King Dungarees Set, £18-£20, M&Co

Dungarees
(M&S/PA)

Two Piece Striped Dungarees Outfit, £12, Marks & Spencer

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dressed-down Duchess: Meghan looks uncharacteristically casual on day two of South Africa tour

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Are package holidays on their way out?
Are package holidays on their way out?

Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Demi Moore says she was raped as a 15-year-old

Demi Moore says she was raped as a 15-year-old
Jesse Pinkman is on the run in latest Breaking Bad movie trailer

Jesse Pinkman is on the run in latest Breaking Bad movie trailer
Michelle Keegan: Why it’s never OK to ask a woman if she’s having a baby

Michelle Keegan: Why it’s never OK to ask a woman if she’s having a baby
7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert

7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert
7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert

Dressed-down Duchess: Meghan looks uncharacteristically casual on day two of South Africa tour