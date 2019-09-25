Get the look: Archie’s adorable dungarees on the family’s royal tour to Africa

Get the look: Archie’s adorable dungarees on the family’s royal tour to Africa25th Sep 19 | Beauty
Harry, Meghan and Archie are in South Africa.
The Duchess of Sussex might have been upstaged in the fashion stakes on the third day of the family’s royal tour in South Africa – baby Archie rocked the cutest pair of striped dungarees as he met peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
It’s the four-month-old’s first appearance on the Africa tour and he’s already posed with one of the heroes of the anti-Apartheid movement and Nobel Peace Prize winner, so we’d say it’s a successful trip thus far.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has barely been seen out in public since he was born on May 6, so this was always going to be an exciting moment – and people are loving his dungarees.
It’s a surprisingly affordable high street choice too – the light blue striped dungarees and bodysuit (Archie wore a different white one underneath) is £14.99 from H&M. It’s made from organic cotton and, of course, it’s already sold out.
It looks as if is the family all decided to coordinate in tones of blue – Harry in a navy suit and Meghan in an understated white and blue wrap dress (£370 by Canadian brand Club Monaco).
But if you want to copy Archie’s cute and casual dungaree look for your own little one, here are a few places you can still shop the look…
Stripe Dungaree and Bodysuit Set, £30, Silvercross
Mini Boden Baby Ticking Stripe Elephant Dungaree Set, Lagoon Blue, £24 (was £30), John Lewis
Disney Lion King Dungarees Set, £18-£20, M&Co
Two Piece Striped Dungarees Outfit, £12, Marks & Spencer
© Press Association 2019