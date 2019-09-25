Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family

After a few delightful days of warm weather and September sunshine lulled us all into a false sense of security, autumn arrived in the UK and Ireland with a vengeance this week.

Some areas are seen more than 50mm of rain in 12 hours and flooding has caused transport disruption.

This is all going very well #Westminster pic.twitter.com/Z6yAv4As7k — Felicity Baker (@Felicity_Baker) September 24, 2019

The bad news is the wet weather is set to continue for the next few days, so you’ll be needing more than just a brolly if you’re going to make it through this week without ending up looking like a drowned rat.

The problem with September showers, however, is that it’s not yet cold enough to bust out your faux fur lined puffer jacket or heavy winter coat, especially if you commute or do the school run via public transport, because you’ll end up a sweaty mess by the time you arrive.

A lightweight waterproof is what you need, so we’ve rounded up the best options for keeping dry without overheating.

In rain resistant fabrics with adjustable hoods and plenty of pockets, these practical purchases will come in handy now and for years to come – because if there’s one thing you can count on in Britain and Ireland, it’s that the showers aren’t going to stop any time soon.

Here are 10 of the best rain coats for men and women.

Today’s early morning walk with Monty. We both got drenched💦💦💦💦, but at least the torrential rain was warm. Now for a hot shower and change of clothes. — Mr Grimsdale (@seavixenman) September 25, 2019

Women’s waterproof jackets

(Laura Ashley/PA)

1. Laura Ashley Navy Long Length Rain Coat, £45 (was £65)

(Roman/PA)

2. Roman Mint Showerproof Rain Coat, £50

(White Stuff/PA)

3. White Stuff Dolton Raincoat, £99.95

(Seasalt/PA)

4. Seasalt The Reversible Raincoat, £79.95

(Cotton Traders/PA)

5. Cotton Traders Light Plum Weatherproof Jacket, £56

Men’s Waterproof Jackets

(Regatta/PA)

6. Regatta Men’s Pack-It Jacket III Waterproof Packaway Jacket Black, £35

(Gymshark/PA)

7. Gymshark Summit Jacket, £90

(Decathlon/PA)

8. Decathlon Quechua Sh100 X-Warm Men’s Waterproof Jacket, £34.99

(ASOS/PA)

9. ASOS Design Shower Resistant Rain Coat in Navy, £35

(Rohan/PA)

10. Rohan Men’s Troggings Jacket, £90

Kids’ Waterproof Jackets

(Boden/PA)

11. Boden Waterproof Fisherman’s Jacket, £40

(Muddy Puddles/PA)

12. Muddy Puddles Rainy Day Jacket, £34.50

(H&M/PA)13. H&M Waterproof Padded Jacket, £29.99

