Dressed-down Duchess: Meghan looks uncharacteristically casual on day two of South Africa tour

Meghan’s choice of jacket represented what might be a royal fashion first for an official engagement.

Usually, when the Duchess of Sussex shocks us with her wardrobe choices, it’s because she’s wearing a show-stopping gown or an incredible bespoke outfit created by a high-end designer.

But today, Meghan surprised royal fashion fans for the opposite reason.

In what many are saying is a royal first, the 38-year-old wore a denim jacket for an official engagement, when she and the Duke of Sussex visited Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town.

(Chris Jackson/PA)

Meghan teamed the casual blue jacket – from American brand Madewell – with black skinny jeans and what looks like a white linen shirt.

The Madewell Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, £112.46, is available to buy online in regular and petite fits.

Paying tribute to homegrown talent, the new mum wore shoes by Brother Vellies, which sells shoes handmade in South Africa, as well as Ethiopia, Kenya and Morocco.

The handwoven Brother Vellies Summer Huarache sandals are currently sold out online (most likely thanks to Meghan’s endorsement).

(Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess carried a practical double-strap khaki bag for the visit, also from Madewell. The Canvas Medium Transport Tote, £74.33, comes in five different colours and is listed as a bestseller on the website.

(Madewell/PA)

While this dressed-down ensemble may represent a royal first, fans were still impressed with the casual denim look, with social media users saying Meghan looked ‘amazing’ and ‘sublime’.

Even in a denim jacket Meghan is glowing 💙 #SussexRoyalTour pic.twitter.com/HKjpqYOUHt — 𝓐𝓰𝓪𝓽𝓱𝓮 🌺 (@MarkleNetwork) September 24, 2019

Indeed, it makes sense that the mum of one wasn’t wearing a ball gown or high heels for the beach-based visit. Waves for Change is a non-profit which trains and supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to youngsters in need.

The royal couple met with mentors and even got involved with a bit of singing and dancing, before sitting down on the grass to take part in a ‘power hand’ bonding activity.

(Chris Jackson/PA)

It’s encouraging to see Meghan doesn’t feel the need to dress up and debut a new look for every occasion – and it wouldn’t fit with her ethical fashion credentials either.

Plus, with more than a week left of the tour, we’re sure to see the odd glitzy looks from her in the days to come.

© Press Association 2019