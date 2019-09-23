How Meghan’s first outfit on her Africa tour pays tribute to the continent and her values

The Duchess has worn a wrap dress from Mayamiko, a brand committed to being ethical and sustainable.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun their tour in Africa, starting the 10-day trip with baby Archie in Cape Town.

The royal family’s first stop was the Nyanga township a few miles out of the city centre, to learn about the work of humans rights organisation the Justice Desk. They were greeted by dancers, musicians and crowds of cheering children, and even though Meghan was wearing monochrome, the pattern of her dress was just as joyful to match the celebratory atmosphere.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The black and white wrap maxi dress, with a DNA pattern, is called the Dalitso maxi wrap dress from Mayamiko. Costing £69, this is certainly one of the more reasonably priced garments in Meghan’s wardrobe, and unsurprisingly it has already sold out.

As an outfit, it ticks all of Meghan’s boxes: Relaxed and chic, a muted colour palette jazzed up by an interesting pattern, a super flattering wrap style and capped sleeves for modesty.

It’s no coincidence Meghan chose to wear Mayamiko for her first outfit on a highly scrutinised royal tour. All of the brand’s clothes are handmade in Malawi – a country included on the royal trip itinerary (although Harry will be visiting there on his own).

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

On the last royal tour Meghan often chose outfits which paid tribute to wherever she was visiting, and it would seem like this dress is her sartorial nod to the continent the couple is touring.

Mayamiko’s website says: “Our collections are cross-seasonal and are inspired by African artisanal traditions and prints, with ethical trading and sustainability at our core. Our collections are designed for the global modern woman, while giving ode to their birthplace through the use of traditional African techniques and local printed fabrics, locally referred to as Chitenje.”

Ethical and sustainable production is at the heart of Mayamiko’s clothing – values Meghan also holds dear. The company has a zero waste policy, uses solar power to run its workshop in Malawi, and locally sourced material only to reduce its carbon footprint.

The Duchess is also well known for her philanthropy, and the brand works in partnership with the Mayamiko Trust, which “aims to help the most disadvantaged people in Malawi by nurturing their creative talents and turning them in to sustainable activities that could be transferable to trade practices”. The charity helps produce reusable sanitary kits part-made by scrap fabric from the Mayamiko workshop, in a bid to prevent girls from missing school due to their period.

If Meghan was interested, she could scan the QR code on the label of her dress to find out who made her clothes. More and more ethically minded brands are incorporating this into their designs, to create accountability and complete transparency in the fashion supply chain.

With Extinction Rebellion protesting the environmental impact of the industry at London Fashion Week and more people campaigning for better treatment of garment workers, it feels particularly appropriate for Meghan to wear a brand like Mayamiko. This is just day one of the royal tour, and we’re sure the Duchess will make many more meaningful fashion decisions before the trip is up.

Meghan loves a good pair of espadrilles (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Another thing we’re certain of? She’ll definitely wear espadrilles again – the Duchess just can’t get enough of them.

