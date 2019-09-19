This is why Rachel Greenâ€™s style is the epitome of Ralph Lauren â€“ as a new collection is announced

The American heritage brand has put together a collection inspired by the most stylish Friends character.

Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston on beloved TV show Friends, might be best known for her iconic hairdo, but she also gave us a lot of serious fashion moments as well.

It makes sense, after all, Rachel was meant to be a fashion pro – she was a buyer at Bloomingdale’s before working at Ralph Lauren, and was eventually offered a job at Louis Vuitton.

During the early seasons she was a trendsetter, wearing plaid shirts and denim overalls, all of which were peak Nineties fashion. And as Rachel matured, so did her style, becoming more polished and strong, with lots of high necks and long leather coats.

It was no coincidence Rachel worked at Ralph Lauren; her style matches the brand’s perfectly – and in one memorable episode she even had an awkward run-in with Lauren himself in a lift.

Now, Ralph Lauren has gone a step further. To celebrate 25 years of Friends, it has curated a collection dedicated to Rachel’s style. The brand has even teamed up with Bloomingdale’s in New York, and on September 21 and 22, Friends fans will be able to shop Rachel’s look while drinking coffee at a replica Central Perk.

(Ralph Lauren/PA)

The clothes are classic Rachel, but made for 2019. Think sharp tailoring, turtlenecks, crisp shirts and leather jackets. Unfortunately, getting the Rachel look isn’t overly cheap, with prices ranging between £75 and £849.

Here’s why Rachel’s style is the perfect match for Ralph Lauren…

She loves a leather coat

New York winters can get cold, so Rachel was often seen wearing a super chic leather coat. For this collection, Ralph Lauren has given the leather jacket an update, transforming it into a shorter moto look, which is something we’re sure 2019 Rachel would definitely wear (if she could spare £699).

(Ralph Lauren/PA)

She often goes preppy

Rachel’s got that all-American girl next door style, with a bit of fashion know-how about her.

This has always been Ralph Lauren’s vibe – be it plaid shirts or logo jumpers – which makes the duo so well-suited.

(Ralph Lauren/PA)

All black everything is always a good choice

Like the true New Yorker she is, Rachel knows that, when in doubt, wear all-black. If she’s not in black, she’s most likely wearing dark berry tones – a colour palette Ralph Lauren also favours.

Classic denim gives that off-duty look

Even when Rachel wasn’t in the office, she still looked incredibly put together. Her go-to – particularly in the early Friends years – was a denim shirt.

Denim has long been a central tenet of Ralph Lauren’s style – it toes the line between formal and casual and can be styled in a myriad of ways.

(Ralph Lauren/PA)

She recognises the power of a crisp white shirt

The Ralph Lauren collection is all about looking stylish at the office, which Rachel nailed – often with the help of a timeless white shirt.

(Ralph Lauren/PA)

At £89 the no-iron button-down shirt is one of the more affordable items in the collection, and you can’t really go wrong with a white shirt.

Turtlenecks are always a good choice

Ralph Lauren is all about classic basics, and so is Rachel. Few things are better than a dark-coloured turtleneck, which you can wear with skirts or trousers, and layered beneath various jackets or coats.

(Ralph Lauren/PA)

Tailoring is timeless

(Ralph Lauren/PA)

Ralph Lauren is expert at sharp tailoring; something Rachel increasingly embraced as she became more established at work.

She proved a suit could be as powerful as it is feminine, making her the perfect match for Ralph Lauren.

© Press Association 2019