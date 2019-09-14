Video: Temperley’s new collection is your dream holiday wardrobe

We’ll probably be seeing a particular royal in some of these dresses.

The Duchess of Cambridge makes regular appearances in Alice Temperley’s pretty, elegant gowns, often either in lace or delicately embroidered, and we’re sure Kate will approve of the British designer’s latest collection.

For spring/summer 2020, Temperley London left the London Fashion Week catwalk behind and presented in a show space instead.

There were uncharacteristically bold, tropical prints and some shorter hemlines, but it wasn’t a huge departure from what fans know and love. The collection was whimsical, romantic and uber-feminine (classic Temperley), yet perfect for your next summer holiday – or a far-flung royal tour.

While you might know the designer for dressing royals and celebs for red carpet events, the new season looks to shift into daywear too – there was denim, sun dresses, two-pieces and off-the shoulder necklines.

We can’t wait to see which piece Kate will choose.

Kate wearing Temperley London (PA)

© Press Association 2019