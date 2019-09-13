Bora Aksu kicks off London Fashion Week with a brightly coloured bang

13th Sep 19 | Beauty

The designer proves our obsession with tulle isn’t going anywhere.

Britain London Fashion S/S 2020 Bora Aksu

You know London Fashion Week has begun when Bora Aksu’s designs hit the catwalk. The Turkish-born, London-based designer has been a LFW mainstay for years, regularly showing on the first full day of the five day event.

He’s known for a romantic and feminine aesthetic, with lots of tulle and floaty dresses. This season – which shows designs for spring/summer 2020 – was no different, but Aksu really amped things up with an electric colour palette.

Bora Aksu
Models walked en masse down the catwalk at the end of the show (Aaron Chown/PA)

Vibrant pinks, yellows and reds were sent down an extra-long catwalk, along with on-trend prairie ruffles and tiered dresses. If out-there colours aren’t your style, there were plenty of white and navy ensembles, which would make for particularly chic office wear.

Bora Aksu
When the colour palette wasn’t bright, Aksu leaned into the prairie trend (Grant Pollard/AP)

One thing that was really consistent was a killer red lip on every model – the work of renowned fashion make-up artist Janeen Witherspoon, who used products from Lisa Eldridge Make-Up.

It’s likely this will end up one of the most wearable shows of LFW; you can really see some of those feminine dresses being worn with biker boots and a leather jacket. Now all you have to do is find the budget for an Aksu creation…

