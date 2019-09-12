Autumn/winter fashion starts here: 8 trends you need to know about

Katie Wright has got your new season fashion cheat sheet sorted.

With summer starting to feel like a distant memory, it’s time to look ahead to what autumn has to offer.

As the air turns cooler and the nights longer, golden leaves aren’t the only things dropping right now – the new season collections are landing in stores, which means we can start getting excited about coats, knitwear and all the other cosy clothes we’ll be wearing for the next few months.

What should be on your sartorial shopping list this year? Looking at the catwalks, designers were in an optimistic mood, on the whole, sending out fun feathery creations, power silhouettes plus a burst of bright colours.

So before you hit the shops, here are the eight most important trends to know about for autumn/winter 2019…



1. Feathers

We usually see flutters of marabou at eveningwear powerhouses like Alberta Ferretti or Oscar de la Renta, but this seasons feathers were really flying – with pastel plumage at Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors, uber-bright gowns at Roksanda and Mary Katrantzou, and gothic feathered creations at Erdem.

It looks like this is one trend that’s really going to take wing for autumn…

Erdem AW19 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

2. Power shoulders

There’s a new breed of power puff girl on the runways, one who’s swapped her sharp-shouldered jacket for something a little softer.

Exaggerated, puffy shoulders were added to mini dresses at Giambattista Valli and Alessandra Rich, and to sleek tailoring at Alexander McQueen. But the most fabulous iteration came with Richard Quinn’s giant floral leg-of-mutton sleeves.

Alexander McQueen AW19 (Alexander McQueen/PA)

3. Heritage

One key purchase for autumn? Make it a sensible skirt, the kind of knee-concealing tweed kilt seen everywhere from Chloe and Gucci to Victoria Beckham (but make it fashion by teaming with a pair of fabulous slouchy boots).

Heritage tailoring is having a moment too – invest in a mannish grey suit like the kind seen at McQueen or Salvatore Ferragamo for instant workwear cool.

Alexander McQueen AW19 (Alexander McQueen/PA)

4. Yellow

Here to help you brighten up the doom and gloom of winter, egg-yolk yellow is the accent colour designers couldn’t get enough of on the AW19 catwalks.

At Roksanda, Off-White and Molly Goddard, that meant show-stopping gowns, but in the real world we’ll be taking our cues from Fendi and Balenciaga with sunshine-y raincoats and blouses.

Molly Goddard AW19 (Ben Broomfield/PA)

5. Beige

Spring’s neutral colour obsession continues this season, with another wave of all-beige-everything looks, which is a relief if the thought of wearing egg-yolk yellow makes you want to run for the hills.

Naturally, Burberry was at the vanguard of the beige brigade, followed by Max Mara, Jil Sander and Valentino, who all showed beautifully minimalist separates in soft biscuit shades.

Burberry AW19 (Burberry/PA)

6. Big bags

Did you know that Newton’s Third Law also applies to fashion? The physicist decreed that every action has an equal or opposite reaction, and so it goes with accessories.

Just as we reached ‘Peak Micro Bag’, designers swerved in the opposite direction, sending out giant totes and holdalls at Sportmax, Lacoste and Off-White. The handbag mantra this season: Go big or go home.

(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Sofia Leather Tote Bag, £59 (clothing, stylist’s own)

7. Highlighter heels

While the neon trend that swept through the fast fashion world is definitely on the way out, a dash of fluoro colour still feels fresh, especially when it’s teamed with the aforementioned head-to-toe beige or grey suiting.

That’s what we saw at Victoria Beckham and Saint Laurent, where Eighties-style court heels in highlighter brights punctuated neutral-toned outfits.

(Wallis/PA)

Wallis Bright Orange Closed Court Heels, £45 (available in October)



8. Bucket hats

The Nineties summer staple is still going strong. In fact, designers are making a case for wearing bucket hats in winter, what with the AW19 versions in black lace (Valentino), leather (Dior) and faux fur (Tom Ford and Anna Sui). Add one to your bucket list.

Dior AW19 (Dior Beauty/PA)

