New York Fashion Week: These are the outfits we could be seeing Meghan wearing soon

The Duchess has probably bookmarked dresses from Oscar de la Renta, Brandon Maxwell and more.

As an American herself, the Duchess of Sussex regularly supports designers from her home country – and it helps her style is very all-American with lots of denim and crisp white shirts.

Whether it’s Ralph Lauren for casual wear or Oscar de la Renta for more formal events, many of the outfits we see Meghan wearing are straight off the runways of New York Fashion Week.

L-R: Meghan wearing Brandon Maxwell, Ralph Lauren and Jason Wu (Yui Mok, Dominic Lipinski, Ian West/PA)

NYFW comes to a close today, and even though Meghan was in The Big Apple over the weekend, it seems she didn’t get a chance to hit up any of the shows. We’re sure she’s stayed up to date with this season’s collections and trends anyway.

L-R: Meghan in Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera (Paul Edwards, Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

So here’s what Meghan’s favourite designers put together for this season of NYFW, and what we might be seeing her wearing soon…

Brandon Maxwell

(Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Texan designer Brandon Maxwell’s show is probably the first collection Meghan will look to for future outfits. She’s often worn his designs – like the canary yellow dress, or the white midi she sported on her Antipodean tour.

(Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Meghan will see plenty of outfits to bookmark from Maxwell’s latest collection: It was full of sleek dresses in interesting colours, and we’ll put money on her wearing the burnt orange version at some point. There’s even more for Meghan to like this season, because Maxwell has leaned fully into an Americana vibe and sent countless crisp white and denim shirts down the runway with slouchy blazers to match.

Ralph Lauren

This season Ralph Lauren took us to a classy cocktail joint for the new collection. The all-American vibe of Ralph Lauren has always appealed to Meghan’s sense of style, and we imagine this season will be no different.

Unlike other royal women, Meghan doesn’t always wear dresses to formal occasions and can often be seen in black cigarette trousers and killer heels. Suave suiting was front and centre at Ralph Lauren – and if we don’t see her in a RL tuxedo suit for the next dinner she attends with Harry, we can only hope she takes a liking to the sequinned strapless ballgown worn by model Joan Smalls.

Jason Wu

We last saw Meghan wearing Jason Wu to the premiere of the new Lion King film. It was her first red carpet since giving birth, so was a fairly demure navy dress with sheer sleeves and a flared skirt. Wu’s vibe is more floaty and romantic this season, but still perfect for a royal – although we’re sure Meghan’s stylist will make sure any dress she decides to wear is properly lined.

As well as the black tie showstoppers, there are plenty of day dresses in the collection we can see Meghan choosing for her next engagement. Many of them tick the Duchess’s sartorial boxes: midi-length dresses with striking patterns and silhouettes, and toeing the line between the cutting edge of fashion and keeping things modest.

Carolina Herrera

(Richard Drew/AP)

Even though most of us are digging out our winter coats and getting used to this autumnal weather, NYFW showcased collections for spring/summer 2020. That means fewer jumpers and more summery skirts and dresses.

(Richard Drew/AP)

If Meghan wants to be prepared for next year’s garden party season, she’ll need to look no further than Carolina Herrera. This season’s catwalk was full of florals (for spring? Groundbreaking). Sadly, the minidresses will probably be too short for a royal outfit, but no doubt Meghan will be eyeing up the floor-length gowns for her future wardrobe.

Oscar de la Renta

(Frank Franklin II/AP)

Oscar de la Renta can always be relied on for major gowns, which is probably why Meghan returns to the Dominican-American designer when she has a gala to attend. There were plenty of these designs on the catwalk, with bold patterns and princess skirts.

(Frank Franklin II/AP)

While de la Renta will still be a solid go-to for formal gowns, there’s also plenty in his SS20 collection Meghan will like for a more casual daytime occasion – the designer debuted earthy tones which suits Meghan’s sartorial palette down to the ground.

© Press Association 2019