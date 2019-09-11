Serena Williams first New York show sees plus and sample size models side by side on the catwalk

The tennis star also brought adorable daughter Alexis onto the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.

Just days after her shock loss in the US Open final, Serena Williams was back in the spotlight with the debut show from her Serena fashion label.

As you would expect from the groundbreaking tennis star, Williams sent out a diverse cast of models, in some cases showing the same outfit in ‘straight’ and ‘great’ sizing – her terms for standard and plus-size.

The 37-year-old, who founded her brand just over a year ago, wrote in the show notes that the collection was for “women who break traditions and boundaries… unflinching women of all colours and sizes”.

The inclusive nature of the collection was also reflected on the front row, with celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian West, US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, TV host Gayle King and Tarana Burke, who founded the #MeToo movement.

“It’s really important for me to be all-inclusive. I really love the word inclusivity and not exclusivity – I think that’s just better,” Williams told Glamour backstage.

“I want everyone to have a chance. I think it’s so important for everyone to feel like they can see an outfit and think, ‘Oh, that looks like me and I feel good in it.’

“It doesn’t matter what colour they are. I want them to be able for them to relate to someone.”

Proving that women of all sizes can look amazing in the same clothes, the collection featured a variety of figure-hugging dresses in animal prints.

Also catering to the modest fashion market, one model wearing a headscarf donned a long-sleeved brown suede midi coat with knee-high boots.

Naturally, there was a focus on workwear from the sports star turned entrepreneur, with double breasted suits in traditional check fabrics and office-appropriate knee-length skirts.

As for eveningwear, there were glamorous thigh-slit maxi dresses and jewel-toned jumpsuits with flowing trains.

Williams wore one of the latter in an adorable Instagram video post where two-year-old daughter Alexis emerged from beneath her mum’s skirt.

Alexis also made an appearance on the catwalk when Williams’ took her post-show bow, the pair twinning in matching black tops and grey skirts.

Unlike traditional fashion week shows, which unveil a collection that won’t be in the shops until next season, Williams opted for the ‘see now buy now’ approach, with every catwalk look available to buy for 48 hours on the Serena website.

