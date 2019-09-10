McFly might be back, but we can’t forget some of their most hilarious Noughties fashion choices

We all made mistakes in the early 2000s, but luckily not all of ours are in the public domain.

Sixteen years after they first got together and three years since they went on indefinite hiatus, the boys of McFly are back.

The boy band have announced a new album and one night only reunion show at the O2, London, on November 20, playing old classics and new hits.

NEW SHOW: the one and only @mcflymusic McFly are baaaaack! 🤩 Coming to @TheO2 for one night only on 20th November, playing all your favourite hits as well never heard before tracks for the first time ever! Tickets on sale this Friday 13 at 9 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/PIYlDNl1un — AEG Presents UK (@AEG_Presents) September 10, 2019

The years certainly have been kind to the Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd; outside of the band, Fletcher has written children’s books, Jones worked as a producer, Poynter won I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Judd came out on top in Strictly Come Dancing.

L-R: Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Tom Fletcher in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Perhaps most importantly, their collective fashion sense has hugely improved – something which pretty much happened to all of us since the Noughties. Even though they first became big in a pre-social media age, luckily there are still plenty of pictures recording some of the questionable sartorial decisions they made.

In honour of the big reunion, we delved into the archives to see some of the dodgiest trends they indulged in over a decade ago.

The baggiest jeans possible

(Ian West/PA)

The members of McFly came into the spotlight in a special time for denim. This was just before jeans became super tight, so the group indulged in what every boy on the street loved: incredibly baggy jeans. Of course, these trousers had to be slung so low enough to see boxers as well.

Stylish pedal pushers

(Anthony Harvey/PA)

If you thought the jeans were dodgy, just wait until you see the group’s other favourite item of clothing: pedal pushers. They were long, baggy, khaki shorts, flashing a bit of the lower shin. Saucy.

So! Many! Ties!

(Andy Butterton/PA)

McFly spent the early part of their career supporting boy band Busted, so it makes sense they picked up a few sartorial tricks on the road. Busted might have sung What I Go to School For, but the McFly boys really ran with this concept and there was rarely an event at least one of them wasn’t wearing a tie.

Dodgy hats

(Cathal McNaughton/PA)

Unwashed looking beanies, backwards caps, dodgy front-facing caps, sweatbands – you have to admire the boys for experimenting in headgear, but the results haven’t necessarily aged that well.

Far more plaid than was necessary

(Yui Mok/PA)

This really shows that the boys of McFly were the everyman. In the early days they didn’t look like they had a celebrity stylist polishing their looks or sorting out a group colour scheme. Instead, they were a bunch of guys just shy of turning 20 in the early Noughties. What else would they wear other than plaid shirts their mums probably bought them?

Special mention: The hairstyles

(PA)

Of course, no outfit would have been complete without a stand-out hairstyle. And by stand-out, we mean long, swoopy, possibly with frosted tips and not necessarily freshly washed. Bless them.

