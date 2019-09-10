Figleaves unveils its most diverse lingerie campaign ever, featuring models aged 21 to 70

This month Figleaves celebrates its 21st birthday and to mark the occasion the lingerie retailer has unveiled its most diverse ever campaign to encourage body positivity and self-acceptance.

The shoot stars 21 women who include Figleaves customers and staff alongside influencers such as Rebekah Wilkinson, who poses with her ileostomy bag on her Instagram account @thebaglifeofbeck.

(Figleaves/PA)

“I never thought I would ever be able to be a part of something like this when I first had my ileostomy bag, and to be honest even now,” Wilkinson says.

“Please do not give up on your dreams or what you think is not possible. Every body is beautiful and the sooner we get that message out there the better – and I’m so proud of myself for being brave enough to bare the bag for thousands to see.”

Becks Wilkinson aka @thebaglifeofbeck (Figleaves/PA)

Emma Ferry, who works in IT at Figleaves, took part alongside her mum, Linda.

“I was anorexic when I was younger and now I’ve overcome that,” Emma says.

“I have two kids, I have a massive scar from a C-section and now I’m more appreciative of what my body does instead of what it looks like. I want to be proud of what I’ve achieved with it.”

Mum and daughter Emma (left) and Linda Ferry (Figleaves/PA)

Mum Linda says that at 70 she’s proud of her body and what it’s been through.

“Being 70 I never thought I would come to a photoshoot,” she says. “I have gone through cancer and took the chance to have a mastectomy.

“There’s nothing wrong with having a mastectomy, I don’t feel embarrassed about my body. There are worse things than that.”

Clara Holmes aka @RollinFunky on Instagram is an influencer and wheelchair user who wears a black lace lingerie set in the shoot. She believes in the mantra ‘Learn to love yourself and you’ll be loved’.

Clara Holmes aka @rollinfunky (Figleaves/PA)

Actor and Figleaves customer Ellie Gill says the shoot was an opportunity to boost her self esteem.

“There’s such a pressure in my industry and I have been told I will never land the lead role because I’m ‘too big’ so will always be the ‘funny friend’. They’re often the best roles but you have to have a thick skin,” she says.

Actor and Figleaves customer Ellie Gill (Figleaves/PA)

Another customer who took part, Kelly Fletcher, is already brimming with body confidence – and she wants other women to be the same.

“Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there, the worst you’ll get told is no,” she says.

“I wanted to show that I have one hand, I’m over 40, I’m plus size and I can wear underwear and look good.”

Figleaves junior merchandiser Hannah Rose has some wise words for anyone who constantly compares their body to the tall, toned models they see on the catwalks.

“When comparing myself to supermodels I now always tell myself that they are the athletes of looking good,” she says.

“If you were an OK runner you wouldn’t look at Usain Bolt and immediately hate yourself because you weren’t as good as him would you?”

Figleaves staff member Hannah Rose (Figleaves/PA)

With fashion month now in full swing, these women serve as a timely reminder that you don’t have to have the proportions of a Hadid sister to look good in lingerie.

The shoot kicks of a month of celebrations and customer promotions from Figleaves, who say they’re committed to making sure women feel represented by using a wide range of models and eschewing airbrushing.

