It’s a wrap: 5 of the best midi wrap dresses and how to style them from summer to autumn

10th Sep 19 | Beauty

A waist-cinching frock is a transitional fashion favourite, says Katie Wright.

43fb69cd-9a77-4102-a7a5-7109d09a16b2

There’s a reason the wrap dress is a modern fashion classic. The style, which was popularised by American designer Diane von Furstenberg in the Seventies, has remained a wardrobe staple for women all over the world.

Why? Well, for starters, it’s an incredibly flattering style. With an adjustable V-neck front and (usually) side tie belt, the fabric snugly fits your figure, letting you emphasise the narrowest part of your waist while the skirt flows over your hips. So far, so good.

Plus, as trends have changed, the wrap dress has too, so you can always find a version in a print or cut that feels off-the-moment.

Right now, that means midi length dresses that fall below the knee in animal and retro prints.

The wrap dress is also a wear-forever favourite because it works well as we transition from summer to autumn.

At the moment, you can still get away with a long-sleeved midi dress, ankle boots and a leather jacket, then as the weather turns chillier you can layer your dress over a jersey roll-neck top for a warm and fashion-forward feel.

The key to making this combo work is to choose a print that includes either black or white, then choosing a coordinating roll neck.

You might even have one at home already that you can dig out. Alternatively, a roll-neck body top creates a really smooth silhouette.

So as we head into autumn, here are five of the best midi wrap dresses on the high street…

Pure Collection Jersey Midi Wrap Dress; Black Roll Neck Top
(Pure Collection/PA)

Pure Collection Jersey Midi Wrap Dress, £90; Black Roll Neck Top, £40 (boots, stylist’s own)

Lipsy Zebra Print Wrap Dress
(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Zebra Print Wrap Dress, £45, Next

Wallis Black Polka Dot Wrap Dress
(Wallis/PA)

Wallis Black Polka Dot Wrap Dress, £48

River Island Red Star Print Wrap Front Midi Dress
(River Island/PA)

River Island Red Star Print Wrap Front Midi Dress, £46

Sosandar Coffee & Cream Animal Print Midi Wrap Dress
(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Coffee & Cream Animal Print Midi Wrap Dress, £69

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Eleanor Tomlinson runs from Martian in War Of The Worlds image
Eleanor Tomlinson runs from Martian in War Of The Worlds image

Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York
Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer
The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste
Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre