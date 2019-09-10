It’s a wrap: 5 of the best midi wrap dresses and how to style them from summer to autumn

There’s a reason the wrap dress is a modern fashion classic. The style, which was popularised by American designer Diane von Furstenberg in the Seventies, has remained a wardrobe staple for women all over the world.

Why? Well, for starters, it’s an incredibly flattering style. With an adjustable V-neck front and (usually) side tie belt, the fabric snugly fits your figure, letting you emphasise the narrowest part of your waist while the skirt flows over your hips. So far, so good.

Plus, as trends have changed, the wrap dress has too, so you can always find a version in a print or cut that feels off-the-moment.

Right now, that means midi length dresses that fall below the knee in animal and retro prints.

The wrap dress is also a wear-forever favourite because it works well as we transition from summer to autumn.

At the moment, you can still get away with a long-sleeved midi dress, ankle boots and a leather jacket, then as the weather turns chillier you can layer your dress over a jersey roll-neck top for a warm and fashion-forward feel.

The key to making this combo work is to choose a print that includes either black or white, then choosing a coordinating roll neck.

You might even have one at home already that you can dig out. Alternatively, a roll-neck body top creates a really smooth silhouette.

So as we head into autumn, here are five of the best midi wrap dresses on the high street…

(Pure Collection/PA)

Pure Collection Jersey Midi Wrap Dress, £90; Black Roll Neck Top, £40 (boots, stylist’s own)

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Zebra Print Wrap Dress, £45, Next

(Wallis/PA)

Wallis Black Polka Dot Wrap Dress, £48

(River Island/PA)

River Island Red Star Print Wrap Front Midi Dress, £46

(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Coffee & Cream Animal Print Midi Wrap Dress, £69

