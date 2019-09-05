Cara Delevingne is now the UKâ€™s highest paid model â€“ these are her greatest fashion moments

Cara Delevingne is now the UKâ€™s highest paid model â€“ these are her greatest fashion moments5th Sep 19 | Beauty
Take a look at some of the British supermodelâ€™s most memorable outfits.
Cara Delevingne was originally scouted by Burberry head honcho Christopher Bailey while working part-time at ASOS – and now, she’s the UK’s highest paid model.
Having graced countless runways, posed for international magazines and fronted major campaigns for the likes of DKNY and YSL during her career, according to Companies House documents obtained by The Sun, the model-turned-actress netted a cool £21.5 million last year.
In honour of the occasion, here are some of the 27-year-old’s most memorable fashion moments, on and off the catwalk…
On the Burberry catwalk
A fresh-faced Delevingne became the talk of London Fashion Week after taking to the Burberry Prorsum show in this tailored velvet trench in 2011.
Nailing the metallic trend
Delevingne gave us serious disco vibes in this metallic green mini dress, which she wore while picking up the award for Best Model at the 2012 British Fashion Awards.
Keeping it smart-casual
The model of the moment paired her tailored trousers with a cheeky slogan tee at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year awards.
Looking beach-chic
We were a big fan of this silk shorts and tailored tank combo in 2014, which Delevingne wore at the Topshop Unique show.
Wrapping up
This cosy catwalk look at the 2014 Burberry Prorsum autumn/winter show sparked a trend for monogrammed capes.
Stunning in shearling
The model and actress proved she’s the queen of rock ‘n’ roll style in this cropped shearling leather jacket, teamed with a pair of knee-high boots.
All black everything
Debuting her shorter hair, Delevingne proved black outfits don’t have to be boring with this leather-on-lace look at the London premiere of Suicide Squad.
Short and sleek
Embracing a punk edge, Delevingne looked every bit the international fashion model at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV awards.
Royal wedding guest
Ever the trend-setter, the model stood out from the pastel-coloured crowd when she wore a top hat and tails at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.
Dressing up
And last but not least, Delevingne went all out at this year’s Met Gala in this glorious Pride inspired creation by Dior.
