Cara Delevingne is now the UKâ€™s highest paid model â€“ these are her greatest fashion moments

Take a look at some of the British supermodelâ€™s most memorable outfits.

Cara Delevingne was originally scouted by Burberry head honcho Christopher Bailey while working part-time at ASOS – and now, she’s the UK’s highest paid model.

Having graced countless runways, posed for international magazines and fronted major campaigns for the likes of DKNY and YSL during her career, according to Companies House documents obtained by The Sun, the model-turned-actress netted a cool £21.5 million last year.

Star power: Cara Delevingne (Ian West/PA)

In honour of the occasion, here are some of the 27-year-old’s most memorable fashion moments, on and off the catwalk…

On the Burberry catwalk

A fresh-faced Delevingne became the talk of London Fashion Week after taking to the Burberry Prorsum show in this tailored velvet trench in 2011.

Model Cara Delevingne on the catwalk during the Burberry Prosum catwalk show (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Nailing the metallic trend

Delevingne gave us serious disco vibes in this metallic green mini dress, which she wore while picking up the award for Best Model at the 2012 British Fashion Awards.

Cara Delevingne with the award for Best Model at the 2012 British Fashion Awards at the the Savoy Hotel, London (Ian West/PA)

Keeping it smart-casual

The model of the moment paired her tailored trousers with a cheeky slogan tee at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year awards.

Cara Delevingne at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Berkeley Square, London (Ian West/PA)

Looking beach-chic

We were a big fan of this silk shorts and tailored tank combo in 2014, which Delevingne wore at the Topshop Unique show.

Cara Delevingne on the catwalk during the Unique Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Wrapping up

This cosy catwalk look at the 2014 Burberry Prorsum autumn/winter show sparked a trend for monogrammed capes.

Cara Delevingne models on the catwalk during the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 show (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Stunning in shearling

The model and actress proved she’s the queen of rock ‘n’ roll style in this cropped shearling leather jacket, teamed with a pair of knee-high boots.



Cara Delevingne arriving for the Burberry Prorsum womenswear catwalk show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

All black everything

Debuting her shorter hair, Delevingne proved black outfits don’t have to be boring with this leather-on-lace look at the London premiere of Suicide Squad.

Cara Delevingne during the European premiere of Suicide Squad at the Odeon in Leicester Square, London. (Yui Mok/PA)

Short and sleek

Embracing a punk edge, Delevingne looked every bit the international fashion model at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV awards.

Cara Delevingne attending the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, USA (PA)

Royal wedding guest

Ever the trend-setter, the model stood out from the pastel-coloured crowd when she wore a top hat and tails at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Cara Delevingne arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Dressing up

And last but not least, Delevingne went all out at this year’s Met Gala in this glorious Pride inspired creation by Dior.

Cara Delevingne attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

