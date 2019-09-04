From David Beckham to Naomi Campbell, see all the best tailored looks from the GQ Awards red carpet

Suits ruled at the Men of the Year ceremony.

Usually when surveying the GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet, it’s a sea of insanely sexy, skimpy and skintight dresses.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but this year there was a distinct difference in the overall feel of the fashion choices, with tailoring dominating – and not just for the men.

The event, held at London’s Tate Modern museum, gave us a whole new level of sartorial inspiration. Here are the best celebrity suit looks…

Monochrome

David Beckham, who received the Editor’s Special Award, kept it classic in a black Tom Ford tuxedo, matching with son Brooklyn, while Victoria stuck to the monochrome theme in a white double-breasted suit.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Singer Sam Smith gave his all-black look a modern update by teaming a classic tux with a lace shirt.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Model Arizona Muse looked incredibly cool in a cropped black jacket and trousers paired with a white shirt and court heels. We love the way she pushed up her jacket sleeves but left her shirt sleeves down – that’s a styling tip to steal.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Stormzy chose an understated look, the rapper forgoing a tie with his bright white shirt and double-breasted suit.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Model of the moment Winnie Harlow took a slim-cut black suit and made it edgy with the addition of waist-cinching belts, a heart-shaped brooch and lots of bling.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Tux with a twist

Lots of celebs opted for the elevated tuxedo look. Body Guard star Richard Madden looked as dapper as ever in a blue velvet jacket with black trousers and bow tie.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Music legend Tom Jones also chose a blue suit – his navy brocade tuxedo had a subtle embossed texture.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Oliver Cheshire was all about the vintage vibes, the model opting for a white tuxedo jacket with a black and white piped collar and side stripe trousers.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

James Middleton, brother of Kate and Pippa, looked smart in a deep red velvet tux jacket. The 32-year-old gets bonus points for accessorising his outfit with one of his five adorable dogs.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Colour

Heading up the colourful crowd, Naomi Campbell was a symphony in blue. Her longline powder blue jacket was teamed with cornflower trousers and a navy silk scarf, all by Dior.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

James Blunt also opted for an aqua tone, the singer accessorising his petrol blue suit with the blingiest shoes we’ve ever seen.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

TV presenter and DJ Lilah Parsons was giving us groovy Seventies vibes in her floral print two-piece with flared trousers and platform heels.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Andrew Scott (aka the hot priest of Fleabag fame) mixed chocolate shades with his deep brown suit and glossy silk shirt.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Model Richard Biedul often makes it onto GQ’s best dressed men lists and he didn’t disappoint at the awards, donning a powder pink tuxedo. With the unbuttoned jacket and shirt, his outfit had a cool, relaxed vibe.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

© Press Association 2019