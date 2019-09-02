What fashion deals have the Love Island crew made since leaving the villa?

The contestants have definitely been busy since the show ended.

It’s the natural order of life: As soon as the winners of Love Island are announced and the contestants head home, it’s only a matter of time before they start confirming deals with fashion brands.

After last year’s competition wrapped up, Megan Barton-Hanson released a collection with PrettyLittleThing and Dani Dyer collaborated with In The Style.

Now, it’s the turn of the class of 2019. So what have our favourite islanders been up to since leaving the villa?

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague might not have won the competition with partner Tommy Fury, but she certainly seems to be thriving back in the real world. Hague recently signed a deal with PrettyLittleThing and her first collection has just been released. It features everything you’d expect from both Hague and PLT – lots of co-ords, oversized blazers, bike shorts and distressed denim.

You’ll have to be quick with this one, as a lot of the range has already sold out – you can shop the collection here, with prices ranging from £3 to £40.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins coupled up with Curtis Pritchard on the show, and now she’s cosying up with Boohoo. Higgins has announced she’s the online retailer’s latest ambassador, and posted a picture of herself in a white dress with lots of fringing.

This is all we know so far, but it could very well mean she releases her own collection with the brand. Stay tuned.

Ovie Soko

As a fan favourite on the show, everyone’s been watching Ovie Soko closely to see what he does next. On Sunday ASOS revealed they’d been working not only with Soko, but also his dad. Full details of the collaboration between the Sokos and ASOS are set to be announced by the end of the month.

India Reynolds

Just after Boohoo released images of Higgins as its newest ambassador, it followed up with another islander: India Reynolds.

Jourdan Riane

We don’t have any official confirmation of Jourdan Riane making any fashion deals since leaving the villa, but a quick look at her Instagram will see most of her recent outfits tagged PrettyLittleThing. Could this mean she’s a new ambassador for the brand, or does she really just like their clothes? Only time will tell…

Danny Williams

It’s the same deal with Danny Williams – although nothing has been announced so far, he has been tagging the sportswear brand Gymshark in a lot of his Instagram posts. We’re sure they’d be a good fit.

