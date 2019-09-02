Love Ellie Goulding’s wedding gown? Where to buy a Victorian-style dress of your own

Singer Ellie Goulding married art dealer fiance Caspar Jopling on Saturday at York Minster, choosing a beautiful gown that perfectly fitted the grand church setting.

The long-sleeved, floor-length silk crepe dress was a custom Chloé design, featuring a high lace collar, hand-embroidered with White Rose of York symbols.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding (Danny Lawson/PA)

The singer worked with Chloé creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi on the design, telling Vogue she was inspired by ‘timeless’ brides such as Princess Grace of Monaco.

“Some of my inspiration for my Chloé gown ultimately came from historical brides, particularly Jane Seymour, whose dress was decorated with beautiful embroidery,” she said.

After the ceremony, Goulding said she would be changing into “the most fun dress to dance the night away in,” created by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing.

Increasingly brides – celebrity or not – are choosing to wear a second look on their wedding day, opting for a modest style for the day and something a bit sexier for the evening.

Last year the Duchess of Sussex swapped her understated Givenchy gown for a slinky silk halterneck dress by Stella McCartney for the evening celebrations when she married Prince Harry, while fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni chose a high-necked lace gown for her ceremony, followed by an embroidered tulle dress for her wedding party, both by Dior.

Feeling inspired by these beautiful brides? Whether lace, opaque or a mixture of both, there are lots of modest but stunning dresses in the current bridal collections, so you can find a design to suit you.

From high-end designs to affordable buys, here are five places to find Victorian inspired wedding gowns…

1. Ellery

With a wide high collar, slightly flared sleeves and a small train, this bias cut silk-satin gown from Ellery is all about chic simplicity.

(Net-a-Porter/PA)

Ellery Silk-satin Turtleneck Gown, £1,365, Net-a-Porter

2. Needle & Thread

Inspired by Victorian floral lace artwork, this tulle tiered gown has a narrow ruffled neck, hints of pink in the flower embroidery and a smattering of translucent sequins.

(Needle & Thread/PA)

Needle & Thread Gracie Long Sleeved Bridal Gown, £859

3. Emilia Wickstead

Combining a high neck with short sleeves, the Beatrice dress from Emilia Wickstead is a minimalist masterpiece. If ruffles and lace are not your cup of tea, Wickstead’s designs are sure to impress.

(Emilia Wickstead/PA)

Emilia Wickstead Beatrice Dress, £5,350

4. Etsy

For a true Victorian bridal look, you’ve got to go vintage, and Etsy is a treasure trove of retro finds from through the decades. We love this high-necked empire line dress with lace sleeves, which is actually from the Sixties.

(Etsy/PA)

SurfandtheCity 60s Boho Wedding Dress with Sleeves, £357.57, Etsy

5. Union Dresses

With a ruffled collar and sleeves, plus all-over lace, this gown ticks all the Victoriana boxes and is available in white, ivory, champagne and blush pink.

(Union Dresses/PA)

Union Dresses Modest High Neck Long Sleeve Lace A Line Wedding Dress With Ruffles Pearls, £204

