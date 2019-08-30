Here’s what we think of Frankie Bridge’s new fashion shoot for Oasis

The former Saturdays star has styled her own edit from the brand’s new autumn/winter collection.

As we approach the end of summer, you might be considering your autumn wardrobe – and Frankie Bridge’s latest fashion campaign provides some much needed inspiration.

The singer and mum-of-two has collaborated with Oasis for the first time, for eight autumnal looks which she’s hand picked and styled herself. The collection features key prints – animal and floral – slouchy knitwear and luxe leather, and her choices look gorgeous.

(Oasis/PA)

The autumn/winter 2019 edit is inspired by Bridge’s love of outdoor adventures, cosy outerwear and autumnal evenings, and aims to reflect her personal style and free spirit.

The edit also includes teddy coats paired with leather pleated skirts, laid-back denim, mini skirts with trainers and shearling jackets – set to be key trends for the season change ahead.

(Oasis/PA)

Prices start at £16, with the teddy coat priced at £90, the animal print dress at £45 and the blue floral dress is £55.

Accessories in the AW19 collection include a red leopard print and bright yellow scarf for a pop of colour, a green snakeskin bucket bag and an animal chain crossbody bag.

(Oasis/PA)

Knitwear is set to be oversized and slouchy next season but pairing it with more delicate prints, like Bridge, will keep it high fashion.

Detailing like blouson sleeves, scallop detail and raglan sleeves, add the finishing touches.

Bridge posted on Instagram: “Literally beyond excited to be finally launching my Frankie X @oasisfashion. Having such a lovely night with lovely people… defo having a moment.”

She previously posted that she’d “been a fan for years” of the high street brand.

(Oasis/PA)

She isn’t the first Saturdays member to work with Oasis, Mollie King has previously done an edit too.

Oasis x Frankie Bridge launches August 30, in stores and online. Shop at oasis-stores.com

(Oasis/PA)

© Press Association 2019