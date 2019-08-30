Here’s what we think of Frankie Bridge’s new fashion shoot for Oasis

30th Aug 19 | Beauty

The former Saturdays star has styled her own edit from the brand’s new autumn/winter collection.

5e3c8cec-08c8-4f2a-829c-9af453907734

As we approach the end of summer, you might be considering your autumn wardrobe – and Frankie Bridge’s latest fashion campaign provides some much needed inspiration.

The singer and mum-of-two has collaborated with Oasis for the first time, for eight autumnal looks which she’s hand picked and styled herself. The collection features key prints – animal and floral – slouchy knitwear and luxe leather, and her choices look gorgeous.

Frankie Bridge for Oasis
(Oasis/PA)

The autumn/winter 2019 edit is inspired by Bridge’s love of outdoor adventures, cosy outerwear and autumnal evenings, and aims to reflect her personal style and free spirit.

The edit also includes teddy coats paired with leather pleated skirts, laid-back denim, mini skirts with trainers and shearling jackets – set to be key trends for the season change ahead.

Frankie Bridge for Oasis
(Oasis/PA)

Prices start at £16, with the teddy coat priced at £90, the animal print dress at £45 and the blue floral dress is £55.

Accessories in the AW19 collection include a red leopard print and bright yellow scarf for a pop of colour, a green snakeskin bucket bag and an animal chain crossbody bag.

Frankie Bridge for Oasis
(Oasis/PA)

Knitwear is set to be oversized and slouchy next season but pairing it with more delicate prints, like Bridge, will keep it high fashion.

Detailing like blouson sleeves, scallop detail and raglan sleeves, add the finishing touches.

Bridge posted on Instagram: “Literally beyond excited to be finally launching my Frankie X @oasisfashion. Having such a lovely night with lovely people… defo having a moment.”

She previously posted that she’d “been a fan for years” of the high street brand.

Frankie Bridge for Oasis
(Oasis/PA)

She isn’t the first Saturdays member to work with Oasis, Mollie King has previously done an edit too.

Oasis x Frankie Bridge launches August 30, in stores and online. Shop at oasis-stores.com 

Frankie Bridge for Oasis
(Oasis/PA)

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

The fashion trend of the summer has been all about big milkmaid energy
The fashion trend of the summer has been all about big milkmaid energy

We found the least-visited country on each continent – here’s why you should go
We found the least-visited country on each continent – here’s why you should go

6 transitional trends that will get you in the mood for autumn fashion

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The first AI tourist chatbot is here – and he can help you plan your Isle of Skye trip

The first AI tourist chatbot is here – and he can help you plan your Isle of Skye trip
Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey show off their home makeover

Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey show off their home makeover
Are you and your child school-ready? 10 ways to prepare

Are you and your child school-ready? 10 ways to prepare
Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre