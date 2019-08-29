6 transitional trends that will get you in the mood for autumn fashion

Dip your toe in the AW19 trends with these key looks, says Katie Wright.

If you’re feeling sad that summer is starting to fade, here’s something fun to look forward to: Fresh autumn fashion.

Before you know it, we’ll be pulling on jumpers and wrapping up in coats and scarves – but first we’ve got the tricky matter of ‘transitional’ season, when it’s not warm enough for floaty dresses but not quite knitwear weather either.

For those in-between days, you want clothes that are practical and easy to mix and match, that gently nod to the new season rather than running into it head first.

To that end, here are six trends that you can buy now and wear later, safe in the knowledge they’ll be staying in fashion for the rest of the season…

1. Boiler suit

Essentially a ready-made outfit, boiler suits are the jumpsuit’s cooler counterpart, characterised by their loose fit and patch pockets.

Give your all-in-one an urban edge by pairing it with box-fresh trainers and a backpack. Then when the weather turns cooler, layer it over a roll-neck top.

(Fatface/PA)

Fatface Black Jackie Shirt Jumpsuit, £75

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Khaki Utility Boiler Suit, £45

2. Midi dress

We all know THAT white spotty Zara midi dress has dominated over the summer, but now it’s time to move on – to darker colours and Seventies inspired prints, teamed with ankle boots now and knee-highs later.

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Mini Spaced Paisley Midi Dress, £59.50; Black Eloise Slouch Ring Detail Crossbody Bag, £39.50 (available September; shoes and socks, stylist’s own)

(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Rose Midi Dress, £55 (available September)

3. Straight leg jeans

Give your denim wardrobe a much-deserved update by investing in a pair of on-trend straight leg jeans.

A retro faded blue wash or creamy hue will mesh with an autumnal colour palette – try tucking a fine knit body top or slub cotton T-shirt into high-waisted jeans.

(Goop/PA)

G. Label Samantha Engineered Rib Tank, £262; Janay Straight Leg Jeans, £262, Goop

(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Light Wash Denim Cropped Leg Jeans, £55

4. Heritage check

Old-school check is going to be a major autumn trend, so get with the programme now by finding your perfect A-line skirt in tweed or wool, one of the season’s key pieces.

Whether super-short or longer line, a kilt-inspired skirt can be dressed up for work with heels or down with trainers and a slouchy jumper.

(Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Tu at Sainsbury’s Heritage Blazer, £30; Black Bodysuit, £9; Heritage Skirt, £18; Square Toe Shoes, £18 (in stores September)

5. Split skirt

Denim isn’t just about jeans for autumn. The indigo split skirt is having a moment, and it’s the ideal transitional piece if you’re looking for something that offers a bit more coverage than a tweed mini.

Keep it casual with trainers and a long-sleeved tee, or nod to the Western trend by teaming with a saddle bag and brown leather ankle boots.

(Hush/PA)

Hush Sona Striped Lurex Jumper, £69; Denim Midi Split Skirt, £65; Cupar Trainers, £119

6. Satin blouse

A fluid satin blouse is another Seventies-inspired piece that will come in very handy for autumn, whether you’re styling it with tailoring or your newly-acquired straight leg jeans.

There are two options here: Go totally retro with a pussy-bow, or make it minimal with a chic high neckline.

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co High Neck Satin Blouse, £26

© Press Association 2019