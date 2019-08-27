Littlewoods Ireland has recruited some of fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range

Hana Cross, Malaika Firth and Ella Richards could be the next generation of supermodels.

Littlewoods Ireland is fast becoming a one-stop shop for all the biggest high street brands. You’re already able to peruse everything from Warehouse to Mango on the site, and now it’s adding Topshop to the roster.

Whether it’s bomber jackets or knee high boots, you can now shop Topshop’s clothes and accessories through Littlewoods Ireland www.littlewoodsireland.ie It’s also offering Topshop beauty, featuring over 200 lipsticks, eyeshadows, highlighters and more.

To mark the occasion, the site has recruited some of the most exciting young models of the moment to show off the clothes. So who are these rising stars?

Hana Cross

Hana Cross, 21, is building up her portfolio as a model, and you might recognise her from Nasty Gal campaigns and appearing on the cover of Wonderland magazine.

She’s become a regular feature in celebrity gossip columns as Brooklyn Beckham’s girlfriend. The two have been together since the end of last year and regularly post loved up pictures on Instagram, although rumours have been swirling of a ‘split’ in the last few days.

Malaika Firth

Kenyan-born Londoner Malaika Firth is no stranger to ‘firsts’. Her fashion breakthrough came in 2013 when she became the first black model in 19 years to appear in a Prada campaign – following in the footsteps of Naomi Campbell.

Her CV reads like a who’s who of the fashion industry. She’s walked the catwalk for Calvin Klein, Alexander McQueen and Louis Vuitton, and appeared in campaigns for Burberry, Valentino and Marc Jacobs – to name just a few.

Ella Richards

‘Richards’ isn’t exactly an unusual surname, but Ella definitely doesn’t come from a run-of-the-mill family – she’s granddaughter of Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. Her mother is also a model, so fashion definitely runs in the family.

Like Firth, Richards has done an impressive amount of campaigns and runway shows with high fashion designers, like Prada, Valentino, Calvin Klein, Burberry and Fendi.





