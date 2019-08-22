Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

Kylie Jenner’s best friend has teamed up with a global retailer on her first collection.

Have you heard of Anastasia Karanikolaou? That multisyllabic name might not be familiar to you, but you may have seen pictures of someone called Stassie Baby popping up on the Instagram page of Kylie Jenner, shared with the reality star’s 144 million followers.

Stassie Baby is the nickname this blonde beauty goes by on the social media site, where she has 5.6 million followers of her own.

Previously best known for simply being Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Karanikolaou is now making a name for herself. The 22-year-old has just unveiled a collection with Missguided which goes on sale today.

The 46-piece range features clothes inspired by the social media star’s personal style, including ruched, form-fitting dresses, corset tops and crop tops.

In a limited colour palette of lipstick tones, brown and black, the transitional collection is available in sizes six to 14 with prices starting from £18.

So she’s got a famous best friend and a new fashion collaboration, but how did Stassie Baby end up as part of the reality TV clan with millions of followers of her own?

Here’s everything you need to know about Anastasia Karanikolaou…

Born on June 9, 1997, Karanikolaou is the daughter of Periklis Nikolaos Karanikolaou, a Greek-born broker who has featured in some of his daughter’s vlogs.

Her parents are divorced but she remains close to her dad, writing a touching tribute to him on Father’s Day last year, saying: “Thank you for always being there for me when I need you, for showing me unconditional love, for knowing how to cheer me up when I’m sad.”

As well as her 5.6 million Instagram followers, the California native has nearly 300,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts videos of her fashion hauls, beauty tutorials and travel diaries.

The social media star has also openly documented her plastic surgery journey on YouTube, explaining how she had augmentation surgery because one of her breasts was a full cup size different to the other, and it made it hard to get clothes that fit properly.

In an interview she told Harper’s Bazaar: “I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of — that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”

Just like Jenner, Karanikolaou has admitted to having lip fillers. She may be a recent addition to the billionaire beauty mogul’s Instagram feed but pair have been friends for nine years, having lived together previously with Jordyn Woods (long before the Tristan Thompson scandal hit).

A recent throwback photo shows that the teens used to wear velour tracksuits and Ugg boots, a far cry from the bodycon dresses and skintight jeans they love now.

Jenner said of Karanikolaou in Teen Vogue: “You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life, and I feel like without you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal.”

The Missguided collection isn’t Karanikolaou’s first foray into fashion. She has also modelled for PrettyLittleThing and Good American (the denim brand founded by Khloe Kardashian) and wants to keep going, saying in an interview for Good American: “In five years I’d like to see myself more prominent in the fashion and beauty world. I would love to do a lot more modelling and many more different campaigns.”

