Everything we know about the new collection by Meghan-approved jewellery brand Missoma

If like to get your fashion inspo from Instagram, then there’s a good chance you’ll have heard of Lucy Williams.

The former fashion editor turned full-time influencer is one of the most stylish women on the app; she just knows how to put together a good outfit.

Whether she’s sporting a Réalisation Par dress, a Faithfull the Brand bikini or a vintage Fendi Baguette, Williams is always way ahead of the curve when it comes to the brands and trends we need to know.

If you’re a fan of her cool Brit-girl style, then you’ll be probably be as excited as us to hear she’s about to drop another collab with jewellery brand of-the-moment Missoma, called 1987.

The Fashion Me Now blogger has already launched two insanely successful ranges with the accessories label, and the partnership was known for the layered roman coin and horn necklaces which flooded Instagram last year.

Ever since the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing one of Missoma’s gold signet rings last October too, the jewellery brand has become one of our fave places to shop for affordable layering pieces.

Want to learn more about the new drop? Here’s what we know so far…

1. 1987 is Williams’ birth year

Williams always has a unique theme at the heart of her designs, and this time round, she says that she was inspired by her earliest memories growing up in the 80s and 90s.

Throughout her childhood and formative years, she spent hours sifting through 90s issues of Vogue and collecting cross pendants and charm bracelets from markets and vintage stores. Working alongside Missoma’s founder Marisa Hordern, it was only natural that she’d eventually bring some of her most-loved pieces to the masses.



Williams was inspired by 1987 (Missoma/PA)

With chunky gold chains and furrow cross signet rings, her third collection has a harder edge than previous years. It’s a totally new direction that we’re loving.

2. One of the pieces was inspired by her grandmother

One of the hero pieces is a lucky charm bracelet that was inspired by an early 20th century bracelet belonging to Williams’ late grandmother

It features a delicate shooting star, lucky heather, dice, a four leaf clover and two magpie charms.

She took inspiration from her grandmother’s personal style (Missoma/PA)

3. They’re designed to be layered

If you’re already au fait with Missoma’s laid-back vibe, you’ll know their pieces are designed to be layered over the top of each other to create a mismatched, boho look.

The new collection is no different. In fact there’s a simple, square-chain necklace that’s perfect for throwing on longer pendants.

Williams says the designs are also great for stacking with statement pieces from her previous collections, which is hella good news for those of us that are still holding on to our horn necklaces from the original collab.

The pieces can be paired in different ways (Missoma/PA)

4. There are more earrings in this collection

If you’re a fan of ear candy, you’ll be pleased to know that there loads of statement earrings coming your way too.

Ridged hoops, chain drop earrings, and textured waffle designs are just some of the designs we’ll be putting on our Christmas lists this year.

Earrings are a BIG part of the new collection (Missoma/PA)

5. You’ll probably see it on A LOT of celebrities

Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Adowa Aboah, Sophie Turner, Margot Robbie and Vanessa Hudgens are just some of the A-list women that have been spotted wearing Williams’ designs in the past, and we’re sure the latest designs will be just as popular when they officially launch on Missoma.com on August 29.

The collection launches later this month (Missoma/PA)

Basically, if you’re a fashion fan that wants to be ahead of the game, we suggest you get your order in for one of the brand’s gold crosses now. It won’t be long before the rest of Instagram catches on.

