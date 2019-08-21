Everything we know so far about the Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney fashion collaboration

Credit cards at the ready – this one’s going to sell out fast.

It’s a big week for Taylor Swift. Her long-awaited seventh studio album, Lover, is dropping on Friday – and ahead of its release, she’s just announced a surprise fashion collaboration with Stella McCartney.

The singer and ethical fashion designer have partnered up to create a limited-edition line of clothing and accessories, inspired by the lyrics and themes in Taylor’s upcoming record.

Naturally, the news has gone down a storm with fashion fans and Swifties alike.

Fancy getting your hands on a piece or two? Here’s what we know so far…

1. It’s a pastel lover’s dream

Swift has shared an entire lookbook with her fans on her website, which features an T-shirts, oversized sweatshirts, satin bomber jackets and cross-body bags in an array of pastel colours, rainbow hues and tie-dye patterns.

Many of the designs features a graffiti ‘Taylor x Stella’ logo while others have a dreamy recurring heart motif.

The cotton candy collection fits in perfectly with the cover of the singer’s new album, which she revealed on Instagram last month. The pair say they also took inspiration from vintage band tees.

2. One of the items costs £1,335

Prices for the collection have not yet been announced, but Vogue has revealed that a limited-edition sustainable viscose bomber jacket – thought to be one of the pricier items of the bunch – will cost an eye-watering £1,355.

3. It features Taylor’s new cat

Some of designs tease the tracklist from Swift’s new album while others hint at previously unheard lyrics. Our favourite piece is a T-shirt featuring Swift’s new cat Benjamin Button – an adorable kitten the signer adopted in April.

4. It’s totally sustainable

As a committed producer of ethical luxury fashion, Stella McCartney has ensured that the collection has been created with the planet in mind.

As you might imagine, all of the items are sustainably made, and feature organic fabrics and cruelty-free faux leather, which is crafted from recycled polyester and vegetable waste oils.

5. The collab came naturally



Fashion fan Swift was the one who suggested the collection to McCartney (Greg Allen/PA)

When Swift started spending more time in the UK (presumably to be near her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn) she told Vogue that McCartney was one of the friends she regularly hangs out with.

“When I started spending more time in London, Stella and I would go on walks, have cocktails and talk about life,” she told the magazine. “So, when it came time to write this album, I name-checked her in one of my songs and when I played her the album, I said, ‘Should we do something?’”

The rest, they say, is history.

6. There may be hidden clues about Taylor’s new album

Swift loves hiding cryptic hints about her new album in her work, and her latest fashion collab is no different.

Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice that two phrases, ‘Like a Tennessee Stella McCartney’ and, ‘Summer’s a knife,’ were totally new to the Swift back catalogue. Could they be lyrics from her upcoming release? Frustratingly, we’ll have to wait to find out.

7. It’ll be available to shop later this week

The entire collection will be available at The Lover Experience Taylor Swift Pop Up Shop in New York from August 23 -25.

If you happen to be in the US city, Swift is expected to announce more about the shop’s whereabouts – plus prices for the collection – during a YouTube live event on Thursday.

If you can’t make it down to New York, a limited edition bag and the £1,335 bomber from the collection will be available for exclusive order on StellaMcCartney.com from the evening of August 22.

You’ll also be able to purchase these two items exclusively at Stella McCartney standalone stores in London and New York from August 23, although you’ll have to be quick – as one they’ll likely sell out fast.

© Press Association 2019