Get ready to see even more of â€˜The Dressâ€™ â€“ itâ€™s getting its own celebration day

20th Aug 19 | Beauty

On Thursday, August 22 people are being encouraged to wear the now famous polka dot Zara dress, and itâ€™s all in the name of charity.

dafe4d5f-4931-4ff2-822d-be971bb24893

If you thought we’d reached peak ‘The Dress’ – when you couldn’t possibly fit in another sighting of THAT phenomenally popular black and white polka dot Zara dress – think again.

Thursday, August 22 has been declared Wear ‘The Dress’ Day, with people being encouraged to don their dotty frocks and donate £3 to campaign group Free Periods.

The event has been organised by Faye Oakenfull, who set up @Hot4TheSpot on Instagram to document sightings of the viral garment – the page now has more than 22,000 followers.

“It has been amazing to (unexpectedly) watch the account blow up over the past few months, and it only seemed right to seize an opportunity to do some social good whilst the page’s popularity is still at its peak,” says Oakenfull.

“Picking a cause that reflected the same feminist spirit of the incredible community that the dress has created, was important to me — which is why I reached out to Free Periods to ask if we could join in their campaign to end period poverty across the world.”

View this post on Instagram

I’M SHOOK. @giloscope

A post shared by Hot 4 The Spot (@hot4thespot) on

Gemma Abbott, director of Free Periods, says: “We are thrilled to have the support of one of the internet’s loveliest, and funniest, communities. Every donation will help us in the fight for menstrual equity, for young people across the world.”

The group’s mission is to tackle period poverty in the UK and beyond, so no child misses out on their education because of their period.

View this post on Instagram

It’s been 2 weeks since we heard Philip Hammond’s plan to provide free menstrual products to children in secondary schools. Although we welcome that he has since extended this to colleges, we are yet to hear any further details. . We urge him to extend this pledge to primary schools – we can’t deny access to younger children attending primary school who have already started their period. . We will continue to campaign for free menstrual products in ALL schools and colleges, so every child, regardless of age, can have equal access to education, unhindered by period poverty. . Please support our campaign by contacting your local MP, via email or social media, and help us to raise awareness to ensure no child has to experience period poverty. #freeperiods . . #endperiodpoverty #periodpoverty

A post shared by Free Periods (@freeperiods) on

The Printed Dress, which retails for £39.99, is still on sale in stores and on the Zara website (it’s currently only available online in size XS, but there’s no way they’re not going to restock this baby again).

Don’t want to wear one yourself? Oakenfull has come up with a hilarious way for others to get involved on Thursday: Wear ‘The Dress’ Day Bingo.

There are two rounds. The first offers easy spotting options for beginners, with a suggested charity donation for each.

See someone wearing The Dress? Donate £1. Same for a dress worn with Adidas Stan Smith trainers or a black leather jacket. See more than two dresses together or someone wearing it back to front? (Yes, that’s a thing). That’s a £2 donation.

The second round is for seasoned spotters looking for more of a challenge. You’ll have to head to Marks & Spencer to see if you can find a wearer food shopping (apparently M&S is The Dress’ natural habitat) or see if you can spot a man wearing it.

A Wear ‘The Dress’ Day JustGiving page has been set up, so whether you’re wearing The Dress or spotting it on Thursday, head there to donate.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÃ‰

Cressida Bonas is engaged! Everything you need to know about her unusual ruby ring

Movie memorabilia worth over Â£6 million to go on sale
Movie memorabilia worth over Â£6 million to go on sale

Nigella Lawson reveals the Â£3.30 beauty product she canâ€™t live without
Nigella Lawson reveals the Â£3.30 beauty product she canâ€™t live without

Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tried and tested: Hereâ€™s our verdict on the new deep-fried vegan Magnum from Halo Burger

Tried and tested: Hereâ€™s our verdict on the new deep-fried vegan Magnum from Halo Burger
Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby

Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby
Paul Merton: Comedy does not belong to one class or race

Paul Merton: Comedy does not belong to one class or race
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Cressida Bonas is engaged! Everything you need to know about her unusual ruby ring