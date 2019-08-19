Cressida Bonas is engaged! Everything you need to know about her unusual ruby ring

Congratulations are in order for the Duke of Sussex’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, who has just announced her engagement to Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

The happy couple shared the news of their engagement on Wenworth-Stanley’s Instagram, along with the caption: “We getting married.”

Pictured with her distinctive engagement ring on show, the beaming actress and model looked every bit the excited bride-to-be as she posed for a selfie with her future husband.

The 30-year-old notably started dating Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in 2012 and was widely tipped to walk down the aisle with the royal, but the pair called it quits after two years together.

It’s unknown whether free-spirited Bonas or her property developer fiancé picked out her stunning gold and ruby ring, but one thing’s for certain – it’s the perfect choice for a stylish It girl.

“This is a really interesting engagement ring, with a nod towards a vintage aesthetic,” says jewellery designer Arabel Lebrusan of Lebrusan Studio.

Bonas is known for her boho glamour (Ian West/PA)

Much like Bonas’ personal off-duty and red carpet style, the ring has a timeless quality with an off-beat, boho edge.

“It fits her old-Hollywood glamour style very well and the art-deco vibe is just perfect for her,” says Leora Moreno of Leo with Love. “It’s very dramatic and is a rather bold choice, but still looks absolutely stunning on her delicate fingers.”

Bonas has always been one to take risks with her fashion choices (Ben Birchall/PA)

It’s hard to tell the exact composition of the ring from Instagram, but Lebrusan says that it appears to have a large diamond as the central stone, with a double halo around it; the first being red rubies, the second being diamonds.

She believes that there may be some underlying significance to the surprising ring choice, although many modern brides are now turning away from the classic diamond solitaire look in favour of something more unique.

Rubies are making a comeback as brides favour alternatives to classic diamond solitaires (iStock/PA)

“Perhaps rubies have some kind of symbolism for the couple and their relationship or maybe she just likes the richness of them. Either way it’s a beautiful octagonal ring that stands out from the crowd,” she adds.

While the ring’s designer remains a mystery, the question we’re all dying to know is – how much does it cost?

“The price will depend greatly on the carat weight and quality of the central diamond, but as an expert, I wouldn’t think this is costs below the £15,000 mark,” says Lebrusan.

Meanwhile Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds, says: “Assuming it is a G colour, VS clarity, round diamond, it would probably retail at around £30,000 to £37,000.”

© Press Association 2019