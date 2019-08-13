Is this Calvin Klein campaign the most star-studded of 2019?

Everyone from Naomi Campbell to Beth Ditto makes an appearance for the underwear brand.

Any fashion brand knows that to make your latest campaign go viral, having famous faces on board can be a huge help.

Calvin Klein is no stranger to recruiting celebs – after all, it managed to get all of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters to appear at once. But its newly released AW19 campaign takes things to a whole new level, featuring a range of famous faces from different professions and countries.

The short video is shot by Bardia Zeinali and the photographs by Daniel Jackson, and the whole campaign is about showing the filtered version of the model, then them IRL (in real life). Obviously, the IRL shots are still incredibly gorgeous.

Let’s break down everyone who features – some you will definitely recognise, with some newer faces too.

Naomi Campbell

It doesn’t get more iconic than this. Campbell is one of the most famous figures in fashion today, forming one sixth of the group of ‘supers’ in the 90s – the most prominent supermodels of the time. Since then, she’s continued to model and this latest campaign suggests she has no plans to slow down.

Diplo

Diplo is an American DJ and producer. He has worked with artists like Beyoncé, Madonna, The Weeknd and MIA, to name just a few. You might recognise him from live-streaming Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s Las Vegas wedding earlier this year.

Jacob Elordi

Elordi is an Australian actor relatively new to the scene, playing the villain in HBO drama Euphoria.

Bella Hadid

Hadid is a familiar face for Calvin Klein – the model has long fronted campaigns for the brand.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham is an American football player for the Cleveland Browns. Not only has he made a name for himself as a sportsman, but he’s also become known as a fashionista, often posting pictures of himself on Instagram wearing Louis Vuitton or designer watches.

Beth Ditto

Ditto is an American singer who used to front the band Gossip. Since exiting music, she’s modelled for Marc Jacobs, collaborated on a T-shirt line with Jean Paul Gaultier and launched her own plus size fashion line.

Lay Zhang

Chinese singer-songwriter Zhang rose to fame as part of K-pop group Exo. He’s already a fashion darling, going to the Met Gala for the first time in May as an ambassador for Valentino. This year he became Calvin Klein’s first Chinese global spokesperson.

Matthew Noszka

Noszka is an American model who has worked with everyone from Nike and Hugo Boss to Tom Ford and Versace.

Cara Taylor

Like Noszka and so many other models working today, Taylor was discovered on Instagram. She’s featured on international Vogue covers and walked the runway for the likes of Fendi and Saint Laurent.

Jelly Lin

Lin is a Chinese actor best known for her work in The Mermaid, one of China’s highest grossing films.

