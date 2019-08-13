Celebs canâ€™t get enough of diamantÃ© hair clips â€“ hereâ€™s where to shop the sparkly look

13th Aug 19 | Beauty

Jewelled hair slides are a summer must-have, says Katie Wright.

6b03b2b0-f412-41ba-b888-056771576fc9

Prancing and dancing on stage with hair extensions practically down to her knees, Ariana Grande needs to make sure her uber-long tresses don’t get in the way while she’s performing – but not just any old hair clips will do for the world’s foremost pop princess.

No sir, which is why the 7 Rings singer kept her locks looking neat on her recent Sweetener tour, with Kitsch’s bling-tastic Rhinestone Snap Clips, part of a collaboration with hair stylist Justine Marjan.

View this post on Instagram

🌙

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Grande isn’t the only famous female getting to grips with the sparkly slides.

Kylie Jenner has become the latest celeb to give Marjan’s collection the Instagram seal of approval, sharing a photo showing her side-parted hair held back with one of the Kitsch clips.

View this post on Instagram

sunday well spent 🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Elsewhere, crystal-covered designer hair accessories from the likes of Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana have sparked a high-street trend for slides spelling out sassy slogans.

Fashion bloggers and street style stars alike have been snapping up bejewelled slides and throwing on a big ol’ mish-mash of colours and styles – not because their hair style requires it of course, but because it looks cool, in a totally maximalist kind of way.

View this post on Instagram

Definitely not me on a Sunday 🤔

A post shared by Claire Guillon (@cgstreetstyle) on

So, whether you need a couple of clips to keep your wisps in place, or you want to curate a sparkly party on your ponytail, here’s our pick of the best diamante hair accessories to shop now…

Kitsch X Justine Marjan 2pc Medium Rhinestone Snap Clips
(Kitsch/PA)

Kitsch X Justine Marjan 2pc Medium Rhinestone Snap Clips, £23.80

Alice & Blair Stella Star Hair Slide
(Alice & Blair/PA)

Alice & Blair Stella Star Hair Slide, £30

Topshop Glam Girl Crystal Hair Slides
(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Glam Girl Crystal Hair Slides, £8.50

Accessorize Disco Slogan Diamante Hair Slides
(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Disco Slogan Diamante Hair Slides, £10

New Look Silver 100% Diamanté Hair Slide
(New Look/PA)

New Look Silver 100% Diamanté Hair Slide, £3.99

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÃ‰

Alanis Morissette gives birth to a baby boy

Miley Cyrus tells Brody Jenner to â€˜cool offâ€™ after kissing his ex
Miley Cyrus tells Brody Jenner to â€˜cool offâ€™ after kissing his ex

Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician
Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician

Angela Griffin returns to Corrie after 21 years

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Miley breaks silence on Liam split with post about evolution

Miley breaks silence on Liam split with post about evolution
Lil Nas Xâ€™s Old Town Road sets more Billboard chart records

Lil Nas Xâ€™s Old Town Road sets more Billboard chart records
Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre

Alanis Morissette gives birth to a baby boy