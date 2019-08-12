Michelle Keegan shows off her sporty side in cool new activewear campaign

The actor stars in a shoot wearing the new Adidas Originals collection.

As we head towards the end of the summer and that ‘back to school’ feeling kicks in, thoughts turn to getting in gear again after lazy days of sunbathing and cocktails by the pool.

If you’re looking for some fitness inspiration, look no further, because Michelle Keegan is here with a cool new sportswear campaign that will have you itching to get into your gym kit.

The actor stars in a shoot for online retailer Very, showcasing the latest Adidas Originals collection of clothing, accessories and footwear.

In a series of edgy images shot at the Taal Monument in Cape Town, the 32-year-old is seen in cute shorts, sporty tees and trainers as well as some athleisure-inspired dresses and skirts.

The collection launches today, with prices starting at £18 for a bum bag, going up to £85 for a pair of Falcon trainers.

(Very/PA)

“I’m so excited to be modelling the latest Adidas Originals collection for Very,” says Keegan, whose new comedy series Brassic hits TV screens later this month.

“I have always been such a huge fan of the brand while growing up, so it felt like the perfect fit.”

(Very/PA)

“My favourite pieces are the pastel pink looks, especially the pink Falcon trainers,” she adds.

“I like to inject some colour into my outfits and they are easy to match with the other pieces in the collection.”

Even if you’re not a regular gym-goer, Keegan proves that the athleisure trend is here to stay in a fashion-forward bright red ensemble that teams a trefoil logo T-shirt with a matching net maxi skirt and trainers.

(Very/PA)

The Adidas Originals collection is available at Very now.

© Press Association 2019