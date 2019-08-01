‘I find showing my sexuality empowering,’ says Rita Ora as she lands a major new fashion role

Rita Ora has been named brand ambassador for affordable footwear retailer Deichmann, starring as the face – and feet – of the new AW19 range.

The pop star has handpicked the Rita Ora for Deichmann ‘Radiate’ collection of trainers, boots and high heels that reflect her personal style, both on and off stage.

(Deichmann/PA)

“I definitely have a very specific favourite piece in the collection!” the 28-year-old says. “For me it’s anything with sparkles – because it works so well when I’m performing. So we have a few sparkly boots, a cool sparkly sockboot and an ankle boot. Those are my favourites.”

Ahead of the collection, which launches later this month, the singer sat down to talk all things fashion. Here’s what she had to say about creativity, the design process and how she decides what to wear…

(Deichmann/PA)

How would you define your style now?

“I would like to have no boundaries. I would like to feel like I can wear anything and everything. My history in style has been really sporadic so far.

“It was always like [people said], ‘Oh, I didn’t expect her to wear that’. I don’t ever want to stop trying out new things!”

What are the most important things to you when making style choices? Comfort? Sex appeal? Boldness?

“What I look for when I make style choices really comes down to who I want to be that day. I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature.

“I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering.

“I look at it like beauty and art. I envy the girls that can go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy. For me I like making a dramatic impact, so I like to put on make-up and to decide on how I want to feel that day.”

(Deichmann/PA)

Where do you find your style inspiration?

“My style inspiration always comes from attitude, from rock stars and movie stars. As long as that attitude is there, never let the clothes wear you.

“I’ve always believed that you have so many incredible, beautiful people in the world that have that doubt like, ‘Oh I can’t pull that off’, ‘There’s no way in hell I can wear that’ – you just don’t know unless you try. I think it’s all about attitude. That’s how I look at it really.”

What’s the best bit of styling advice you’ve ever received?

“The best bit of styling advice I have ever received is, ‘Do it because they think you can’t’.

“I’ve been through all the clothes. I mean, Jesus, I’ve worn a lot of things. And sometimes people are like, ‘She is crazy, how and why is she wearing that?’. And sometimes people are like, ‘Wow, she pulled that one off’.

“I’m just genuinely a fan of fashion. I appreciate the work that goes into it, I admire the thought process behind it. I think people can smell bulls*** and I feel like I’m not bulls***ting and it’s not fake. It’s very authentic.”

(Deichmann/PA)

What’s your tip for young people who are struggling to find their own style?

“My advice would be that it is OK if you haven’t figured it out yet! It doesn’t come overnight. All that it really comes down to is your confidence levels and your environment. I think that has a big influence on your style.

“Even music has a big influence on style too. I would just say look into those things. What do you like listening to and where do you like to go? Don’t try to fit in if you don’t feel like it.”

Can you describe the feeling you get when you see someone wearing something you’ve created?

“I get so excited when I see someone wearing my shoes or my clothes! I actually go up to them and I ask them for a picture. And they’re like, ‘Sure but why do you want a picture of me?’.

“And then sometimes I see them on planes and I feel great. It’s like, ‘Oh look, they’re wearing my clothes! I designed that!’

“You design something and just people are walking around with your clothes’. It’s awesome.”

© Press Association 2019