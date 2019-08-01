The cool girl’s guide to wearing lace

There’s nothing old-fashioned about these lace-embellished pieces, says Katie Wright.

Erdem Catwalk – London Fashion Week September 2018

Not that long ago, the only people who wore lace clothing were little girls, brides and grannies.

From wedding gowns to sweetheart collar blouses, the intricate textile had certain connotations – trendy it was not.

That’s all changed now though. Lace has had a modern makeover, and it’s never looked cooler than on the SS19 catwalks.

PA File Photo of Models on the catwalk during the Christopher Kane London Fashion Week SS19 show
Christopher Kane SS19 (PA)

According to high-end designers, there are two ways to wear lace in 2019 – and they’re poles apart.

First up, there’s the edgy, boyish way, as seen at Victoria Beckham with boxy lace-embellished shirts, and Alexander Wang with sporty lace-edged tops.

Even uber-cool brands like Off-White have added a hint of lace to their streetwear stylings – replicate the look with silky blouses and tops teamed with jeans and boots.

Then there’s the hyper-feminine option, as seen with Burberry’s lacy slip dresses and Christopher Kane’s lipstick-red dresses and flippy mini skirts.

Lily James attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London, UK.
Lily James wearing Burberry at the Yesterday UK premiere (

If you’re going to do all-lover lace, take your cue from Erdem, where ladylike pastel-hued dresses were given power shoulders and styled with bobby socks and ankle boots.

Models on the catwalk during the Erdem London Fashion Week September 2018 show at The National Portrait Gallery in London.
Erdem SS19 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Which lace look is the one for you? To help you decide, here’s the best of both on the high street…

Sosandar Black Ditsy Floral & Lace Shirt; Black Zip Detail Jeans
(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Black Ditsy Floral & Lace Shirt, £45; Black Zip Detail Jeans, £49

River Island Brown Print Lace Trim Cami
(River Island/PA)

River Island Brown Print Lace Trim Cami, £18

Paper Dolls Portsea Navy And White Lace Pephem Mini Dress
(Little Mistress/PA)

Paper Dolls Portsea Navy And White Lace Peplum Mini Dress, £58, Little Mistress

Beatrice B Shirt
(Beatrice B/PA)

Beatrice B Shirt, £264 (available later in August)

Hush Black Peek A Boo Top, Holly Cropped Jeans
(Hush/PA)

Hush Black Peek A Boo Top, £35; Holly Cropped Jeans, £65

Lovers + Friends Dream Vacay Dress
(Revolve/PA)

Lovers + Friends Dream Vacay Dress, currently reduced to £85 from £200, Revolve

George at Asda Green Satin Lace Eyelash Trim Slip Dress
(George at Asda/PA)

George at Asda Green Satin Lace Eyelash Trim Slip Dress, currently reduced to £10 from £18

Sosandar Black Parrot Print Lace Detail Dress
(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Black Parrot Print Lace Detail Dress, £69

Bonprix Pale Blue Lace Shell Dress
(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix Pale Blue Lace Shell Dress, £36.99

Roman Lace Fit And Flare Lace Midi Dress
(Roman/PA)

Roman Lace Fit And Flare Lace Midi Dress, £60

