Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.

What a week it’s been for royal fashion fans. Not only has the Duchess of Sussex guest edited British Vogue’s September issue, it was also revealed in the magazine that Meghan is partnering with a number of retailers on a workwear range.

The capsule collection is in partnership with brands including Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo, and will benefit the Smart Works charity, of which the 37-year-old is patron.

“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” Meghan wrote in the magazine. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

Smart Works offers support to help vulnerable and unemployed women get back to work, including providing interview outfits.

Meghan visited the organisation last year and was seen selecting items for an interviewee to wear.

Kate Stephens (right) CEO of Smart Works welcomes the Duchess of Sussex (centre) as she arrives for a visit to Smart Works (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

So what can we expect in terms of the clothing? Images haven’t yet been revealed, but given Meghan’s own style involves a lot of workwear classics (but worn in a chic, modern way) we’ve got high hopes for the M&S range.

Here are five pieces we hope to see in Meghan’s forthcoming collection…

1. Trench coat

Meghan has a seemingly endless supply of trench coats in a variety of shapes, from classic straight cut to roomy swing style (a favourite during her pregnancy).

We wouldn’t be surprised if a lightweight beige trench made it into the collection.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne on the third day of the royal couple’s visit to Australia (Phil Noble/PA)

2. Blazer dress

Giving a smart edge to a cocktail frock, the blazer dress has become a Meghan signature – and it’s ideal for work or play. She favours a sharp-shoulder double-breasted style teamed with matching accessories.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, before attending a gala performance of the musical Hamilton, in support of Sentebale (Dan Charity/PA)

3. Midi dress

While most of Meghan’s wardrobe is neutral toned, on the rare occasions she opts for a bright hue, she always looks amazing.

Case in point, this canary yellow Brandon Maxwell dress. We’d love to see a statement midi dress as part of the collection.

The Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Scotland arrive to attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London (Yui Mok/PA)

4. Pencil skirt

A pencil skirt is a workwear classic and Meghan has worn some gorgeous styles, usually paired with a loose blouse and her favourite nude heels.

Her green leather Hugo Boss pencil skirt cost £369, but we’re hoping for a more affordable faux leather version in the M&S collection.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting the University of Chichester, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, as part of their first joint official visit to Sussex (Heathcliff O’Malley/PA)

5. Court heels

She may have a constant supply of new clothes, but Meghan regularly goes back to her favourite shoes, many of them from Italian luxury brand Aquazzura.

If footwear is included in the collection, we hope a pair of Aquazzura-inspired nude suede bow-back high heels are on offer.

The Duchess of Sussex arriving for a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of New Zealand at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, in Auckland, on day three of the royal couple’s tour of New Zealand (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

