Meet the influencer-approved Danish ‘It’ bag brand

Wearing one of Nunoo’s transparent handbags will get you serious style points this summer.

From the return of Noughties party purses like the Dior Saddle to Jacquemus’ teeny Le Chiquito bag, this year has already thrown up some pretty major bag trends.

But if you know your Off-White from your Vetements – and you find all your arm candy inspo on the ‘gram – you might have spotted a new Danish bag brand gracing the shoulders of some of social media’s biggest fashion influencers.

Called Nunoo, the brand’s super playful shoulder and cross-body bags are already big news in Scandinavia (they’re everywhere in Copenhagen), but are starting to make waves in the UK thanks to approval from the likes of Megan Ellaby, Pandora Sykes and Lucy Williams (aka Fashion Me Now).

They’re are probably best known for their drool-worthy transparent ‘Ellie’ bag – a see-through shoulder bag with a studded strap and two zipped front pockets.

Sure, it might be the type of thing you haven’t worn since the blow-up backpack phase of 1998, but trust us, this time around neon PVC bags are way more stylish.

We can just imagine ourselves nonchalantly throwing this bad boy over our shoulder as we wander to the beach in a slip dress and a pair of espadrilles. As Lucy Williams proves though, it looks just as good with a pair of Doc Martens, jeans and a parka.

Nunoo was set up in 2015 by sisters Pia Silfen-Jensen and Naja Silfen, who wanted to create a luxury bag brand at an affordable price point.

Inspired by Scandinavian street style, all of their bags cost under £250 – a snip of the price of some of today’s luxury accessories. Plus, the transparent styles are durable and wipe-clean, so you won’t freak out about scratching or marking (as is the risk with other luxury handbags).

As well as PVC, the Ellie – which costs £116 – comes in loads of fun colours, like neon green, and fabrics such as leather and corduroy.

They also have a bunch of other Instagrammable bag styles that we’re pretty keen to get our hands on, like belt bags, backpacks and a rather cute basket bag that’s giving us serious summer vibes.

If you fancy getting your hands on a Nunoo before everyone else does, a few of the brand’s hero designs (including the famous Ellie) are already stocked on ASOS. Plus, they’re set to drop in Selfridges later in the year.

Watch this space, fashion fans.

