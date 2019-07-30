7 baby changing bags you’ll actually want to wear

Once upon a time, baby changing bags were all pastel coloured and covered in cutesy little cartoons, so the only decision new parents had to make was whether to go for the duck, elephant or puppy print.

Thankfully, those days are gone. Now you can get roomy, practical holdalls that fit all your baby bits and bobs, without scrimping on style.

(Nuna/PA)

Whether backpack, tote or a hybrid of both, these bags are so chic, you might even want to wear them when you’re not out and about with your little one.

(Storksak/PA)

From affordable basics to luxury picks, here are seven of the best baby changing bags for trendy mums and dads…

(Mothercare/PA)

1. Mothercare Fig Messenger Changing Bag, £40

A great all-rounder, this messenger bag comes with a padded change mat and insulated pocket for storing bottles, and is available in eight different colours.

(Poppadot/PA)

2. Lewis Unisex USB Changing Backpack, £42.99, Poppadot

Never suffer the stress of a flat phone battery again – this Lewis backpack comes with a USB port built in. Made from water-resistant fabric, the roomy bag has three bottle pockets and a handy zip opening at the bottom for easy access.

(Skip Hop/PA)

3. Skip Hop Main Frame Changing Backpack, £65, John Lewis

With top handles and backpack straps, this versatile lightweight bag comes with a changing mat and multiple compartments, including waterproof and insulated bottle pockets.

(Storksak/PA)

4. Storksak Ashley Felt Changing Bag, £78

Made from water-resistant canvas with a felt flap, this classy satchel-style bag has four wipe-clean inner pockets, a changing mat and removable insulated bottle pouch.

(Nuna/PA)

5. Nuna Diaper Bag, £120

It may be on the pricier side, but there’s a lot to like about this Nuna bag, which can be worn cross-body, on the shoulder or as a backpack. Inside, you’ll find a changing mat in a removable pouch, an insulated bottle bag, seven mesh pockets and two elasticated bottle straps.

(Tiba + Marl/PA)

6. Tiba + Marl Silver Elwood Backpack, £140

Popular with the fashion crowd, Tiba + Marl bags don’t look like changing bags at all, they look like very trendy backpacks. But they come with all the usual baby necessities, like a changing mat, bottle holder and a variety of pockets, plus a padded laptop sleeve and smartphone pocket, making them ideal for working mums and dads.

(Kerikit/PA)

7. Kerikit Vicki Leopard Vegan Backpack, £145

Kerikit’s luxury leather changing bags cost upwards of £250, but this nylon leopard-print backpack is a tad more affordable. A smart choice for working parents, it comes with a variety of compartments intended for baby essentials, two bottle holders and an internal security pocket, and has loops so it can be attached to a pushchair or trolley.

© Press Association 2019