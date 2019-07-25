This is the coolest kit for working-out during a heatwave

When the mercury climbs, it’s time to switch up your activewear, says Katie Wright.

We get it. It’s hot outside. And probably inside, too, if you’re living in an un-air conditioned hell like like many of us.

A heatwave can make you want to ditch all of your plans in favour of mainlining ice lollies in the park, but just because it’s feeling tropical doesn’t mean you should let your exercise regime go out the window.

You will have to make a few changes to your usual routine, of course.

You might want to swap your regular running route for a few miles on the treadmill, for example, to take advantage of the climate controlled paradise that is the gym.

And you’ll want to switch up your gym kit, too, in favour of some summer-friendly gear that offers the support you need without being restrictive, so you don’t end up an overheated mess.

To that end, here we’ve rounded up the best sportswear options for heatwave workouts…

A breathable bra

A sports bra in a breathable but supportive fabric is a good start – look for summery strappy styles or cut-out details that let your body-heat escape (and, let’s face it, make you look cool too).

(Evveervital/PA)

Evveervital Breathe Sports Bra – Teal, £50; Hops Leggings, £68

(Perff Studio/PA)

Perff Studio Utmost Sports Bra, £75

(Figleaves/PA)

Freya Force Crop Top Soft Cup Sports Bra, £38, Figleaves

(Shape/PA)

Shape Seamless Ultra Sports Bra Red, £28, MyProtein

All tied up

There’s a trend this season for tie-up tops that are as practical as they are stylish. With split hems, these loose long vests give you coverage when you want it but can be knotted into a crop top when you’re feeling the heat (and you won’t risk stretching the fabric out).

Swap the Lycra for natural fabrics that wick away moisture. Cotton is ideal, and you can now get sportswear in super-soft and stretchy textiles derived from plants like bamboo and banana.

(Lorna Jane/PA)

Lorna Jane Function Open Back Active Tank, £48; Lift Up Sports Bra, £53; Cammo Comfort Run Shorts, £55

(Wolf & Whistle/PA)

Wolf & Whistle Cotton Knot Front Vest Blue Curve, £20; High Waist Panelled Leggings Snake Curve, £40

(Fashercise/PA)

Heroine Sport Slink Top, £60, Fashercise

(Carrot Banana Peach/PA)

Carrot Banana Peach Violet Banana Flow Tank, reduced to £19 from £42; Banana Power Shorts, reduced to £18 from £36

All about the short-shorts

Side-split running shorts are your best bet for avoiding sweaty legs, because they come in super-lightweight fabric with an inner brief so you still feel covered up.

Too hot in leggings but not ready to bust out the short-shorts? Bike shorts are a cool compromise, and they’re the year’s trendiest style.

(Fashercise/PA)

Good American Heathered Forest Barely There Bra, £60; The Dual Life Boy Short, £75, Fashercise

(Evveervital/PA)

Evveervital Neon Mint Bike Shorts, £48

(Asics/PA)

Asics Black Silver Split Shorts, £22

Cool kicks

Finally, nobody wants to be plodding around in heavy trainers, so make sure you’re light on you’re feet with a pair of bouncy running shoes in a breathable knitted fabric.

(Adidas/PA)

Adidas Pulseboost HD Shoes, £119.95

(Nike/PA)

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2, £129.95

(Asics/PA)

Asics Gel-Nimbus 21, £155

