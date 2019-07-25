This is the coolest kit for working-out during a heatwave

25th Jul 19 | Beauty

When the mercury climbs, it’s time to switch up your activewear, says Katie Wright.

122ae55b-995b-4b39-ad8e-9e3ae5159306

We get it. It’s hot outside. And probably inside, too, if you’re living in an un-air conditioned hell like like many of us.

A heatwave can make you want to ditch all of your plans in favour of mainlining ice lollies in the park, but just because it’s feeling tropical doesn’t mean you should let your exercise regime go out the window.

Energize Miami Beach GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You will have to make a few changes to your usual routine, of course.

You might want to swap your regular running route for a few miles on the treadmill, for example, to take advantage of the climate controlled paradise that is the gym.

And you’ll want to switch up your gym kit, too, in favour of some summer-friendly gear that offers the support you need without being restrictive, so you don’t end up an overheated mess.

Sweating Richard Simmons GIF by Jake - Find & Share on GIPHY

To that end, here we’ve rounded up the best sportswear options for heatwave workouts…

A breathable bra

A sports bra in a breathable but supportive fabric is a good start – look for summery strappy styles or cut-out details that let your body-heat escape (and, let’s face it, make you look cool too).

Evveervital Teal Breathe Sports Bra, Teal Hops Leggings
(Evveervital/PA)

Evveervital Breathe Sports Bra – Teal, £50; Hops Leggings, £68

Perff Studio Utmost Sports Bra
(Perff Studio/PA)

Perff Studio Utmost Sports Bra, £75

Freya Force Crop Top Soft Cup Sports Bra
(Figleaves/PA)

Freya Force Crop Top Soft Cup Sports Bra, £38, Figleaves

Shape Seamless Ultra Sports Bra Red
(Shape/PA)

Shape Seamless Ultra Sports Bra Red, £28, MyProtein

All tied up

There’s a trend this season for tie-up tops that are as practical as they are stylish. With split hems, these loose long vests give you coverage when you want it but can be knotted into a crop top when you’re feeling the heat (and you won’t risk stretching the fabric out).

Swap the Lycra for natural fabrics that wick away moisture. Cotton is ideal, and you can now get sportswear in super-soft and stretchy textiles derived from plants like bamboo and banana.

Lorna Jane Function Open Back Active Tank, £48; Lift Up Sports Bra; Cammo Comfort Run Shorts
(Lorna Jane/PA)

Lorna Jane Function Open Back Active Tank, £48; Lift Up Sports Bra, £53; Cammo Comfort Run Shorts, £55

Wolf & Whistle Cotton Knot Front Vest Blue Curve; High Waist Panelled Leggings Snake Curve
(Wolf & Whistle/PA)

Wolf & Whistle Cotton Knot Front Vest Blue Curve, £20; High Waist Panelled Leggings Snake Curve, £40

Heroine Sport Slink Top
(Fashercise/PA)

Heroine Sport Slink Top, £60, Fashercise

Carrot Banana Peach Violet Banana Flow Tank, Banana Power Shorts
(Carrot Banana Peach/PA)

Carrot Banana Peach Violet Banana Flow Tank, reduced to £19 from £42; Banana Power Shorts, reduced to £18 from £36

All about the short-shorts

Side-split running shorts are your best bet for avoiding sweaty legs, because they come in super-lightweight fabric with an inner brief so you still feel covered up.

Too hot in leggings but not ready to bust out the short-shorts? Bike shorts are a cool compromise, and they’re the year’s trendiest style.

Good American Heathered Forest Barely There Bra; The Dual Life Boy Shorts
(Fashercise/PA)

Good American Heathered Forest Barely There Bra, £60; The Dual Life Boy Short, £75, Fashercise

Evveervital Neon Mint Bike Shorts
(Evveervital/PA)

Evveervital Neon Mint Bike Shorts, £48

Asics Black Silver Split Shorts
(Asics/PA)

Asics Black Silver Split Shorts, £22

Cool kicks

Finally, nobody wants to be plodding around in heavy trainers, so make sure you’re light on you’re feet with a pair of bouncy running shoes in a breathable knitted fabric.

Adidas Pulseboost HD Shoes
(Adidas/PA)

Adidas Pulseboost HD Shoes, £119.95

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2
(Nike/PA)

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2, £129.95

Asics Gel-Nimbus 21
(Asics/PA)

Asics Gel-Nimbus 21, £155

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jennifer Lopez turns 50: A look back at the pop star’s beauty evolution

Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up
Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up

BBC releases trailer for new drama The Capture
BBC releases trailer for new drama The Capture

Decca Records at 90: How music’s great survivor is still somehow topping the charts

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Natalie Imbruglia expecting first child at 44 with help of IVF and sperm donor

Natalie Imbruglia expecting first child at 44 with help of IVF and sperm donor
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?
A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail
A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

Jennifer Lopez turns 50: A look back at the pop star’s beauty evolution