Love Islandâ€™s Ovie is the fashion icon every guy needs â€“ hereâ€™s how to get the look

While most of the Love Island contestants have been stressing out about who they fancy and whether their relationships will work in the outside world, there’s one guy just enjoying the free holiday and soaking up the good vibes.

Ovie Soko, 28, entered the show a few short weeks ago, but he’s already cemented himself as our favourite Love Island contestant ever.

Whether he’s whipping up a round of eggs for the rest of the villa, having a giggle with himself (like shouting: “MESSAGE”, when anyone gets a text) or simply kicking back with an ice lolly while the drama erupts around him, the man can do no wrong.

View this post on Instagram Monday mood. #loveisland A post shared by Ovie Soko (@oviesoko) on Jul 8, 2019 at 5:54am PDT

Another thing the pro-basketball player always gets right is his fashion choices. He may wear some questionable stuff, but his carefree energy means he can pull off pretty much anything.

If you want to get the Ovie look, try to replicate the magic with these essential items…

A funky patterned shirt

View this post on Instagram Everyone stressing out about who they fancy, meanwhile Ovie: #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

Ovie’s collection of tropical and Hawaiian shirts is, quite frankly, iconic.

There’s rarely a day he isn’t spotted with one draped over his shoulders, and while all the other boys are cracking on in white skinny jeans and plain crew neck tees, Ovie isn’t afraid to do his own thing in a patterned short-sleeve number.

Check out this boohooMAN co-ord shirt in red Hawaiian print (£20, Asos.com). Ovie would definitely approve.

(Asos/PA)

A safari hat

View this post on Instagram Being roasted by Anna, but make it fashion. #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 7, 2019 at 1:41pm PDT

Ovie seemingly can’t live without a statement hat. Whether he’s still in his dressing gown or shirting up for a recoupling, he’ll often throw a stetson or do-rag (headscarf) into the mix.

We all know the man loves his headgear, but he really loves his safari hat. He sometimes even sleeps in it.

You can get your hands on a similar version to Ovie’s fave from Musto (£35, musto.com).

(Musto/PA)

Or why not really make a statement in this purple print number (£14, Asos.com)? For extra Ovie style points, keep yours chilled in the fridge for a cool forehead.

(Asos/PA)

A pair of clear-framed glasses

Ovie isn’t all about the novelty clothing though. When he needs to step up his game for a date, he’ll whip out a pair of smart clear lens glasses to add a sophisticated edge to his look.

Try these ASOS Design round glasses (£12, Asos.com).

(Asos/PA)

A white vest

View this post on Instagram Relationship advice, but make it eggy. ???? #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 14, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

As resident villa style icon, Ovie knows you can’t knock a classic. Take this white vest for instance – it might seem boring on first glance, but pair it with a purple do-rag and a random eye mask, and you’ve got a classic Ovie outfit in the making.

Get the look with Topman’s white classic vest (£7, Topman.com).

(Topman/PA)

Ovie, we salute you.