Working from home? 5 of the best loungewear brands for when you can ditch the office dress code

These clothes strike the perfect balance between slouchy and stylish, says Katie Wright.

Working from home has so many advantages. Your ‘commute’ simply involves rolling out of bed and plonking yourself down at your desk/dining table/sofa.

Come lunchtime, you can whip up a delicious home-cooked dish instead of having a soggy supermarket sarnie for the umpteenth day in a row.

Plus, you can get so much more work done when there aren’t any co-workers or other office distractions around. What’s not to love?

But, on the other hand, without any desk buddies, it’s easy to get into the habit of slobbing around in your pyjamas all day, a look that’s not at all conducive to productivity.

So what to wear when you’re working from home? The answer is loungewear, a retail sector that’s booming at the moment.

According to Mintel, loungewear sales have soared by nearly 19% in the last five years, which is attributed to the growth in homeworking.

As comfy as PJs, but still acceptable attire if you have to answer the door or nip to the corner shop for a snack – did we mention superior snacking as one of the benefits of nine-to-five-ing at home? – these soft but stylish garments strike the perfect balance.

They don’t have to be thick and wintry, either. Here, we’ve rounded up five brands that offer the best loungewear for summer…

1. Micha Lounge

An independent brand dedicated to loungewear, Micha specialises in knitted pieces with a minimalist aesthetic.

From the forthcoming athleisure-inspired collection, we love the loose pastel-hued separates and super-soft, ribbed, knit dresses.

(Micha Lounge/PA)

Micha Lounge Minted! Knitted Ribbed Cami, £21, reduced from £35; Wide Leg Trousers, £24, reduced from £40

2. Jayde

Premium brand Jayde’s top and trouser sets in muted hues are perfect for mixing and matching – choose from skinny or wide leg trousers, and long-sleeved or strappy tops.

Working mamas can also get some of the sets in adorable mini-me versions.

(Jayde/PA)

Jayde Black Knot Tie Set, £90

3. Boux Avenue

Better known for its underwear, Boux Avenue also offers a cool PJ/lounge collection.

The range includes bright, sporty shorts and tops, playsuits and cute printed pieces.

(Boux Avenue/PA)

Boux Avenue Pineapple Frill Top and Crop Pants Set, £28

4. The White Company

For luxury loungewear, you can’t go wrong with The White Company.

From classic white tees and black joggers to ballerina-style wrap tops and sporty hoodies, these high-quality cotton separates come in the usual monochrome colour palette.

(The White Company/PA)

The White Company Cotton-Cashmere Stripe Hoodie, £89; Cotton-Cashmere Joggers, £79

5. Anthropologie

Brighter than most, Anthropolgie’s lounge and sleepwear offering features colourful and jazzy prints, alongside more muted tones.

For warm weather, we love the easy-to-wear jersey dresses and tapered cotton joggers.

(Anthropologie/PA)

Anthropologie Miena Jersey Dress, £80

© Press Association 2019