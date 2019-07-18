As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

Whether it’s wearing acid-washed jeans or booty shorts, the model is a denim chameleon.

Australian denim brand ksubi has tapped none other than Kendall Jenner to front its AW19 campaign.

They posted pictures from the eight-piece collection, with Jenner modelling everything from cut-off shorts (£150) and ripped jeans (£215) to an asymmetric denim jacket (£265).

This isn’t the first denim campaign she’s appeared in – Jenner regularly models for Calvin Klein – but it will surely propel the relatively unknown brand ksubi into the limelight.

Choosing the 23-year-old as an ambassador makes sense – a quick glance on her Instagram will show you just how partial Jenner is to denim. Compared to some of her sisters like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, she has a relatively low-key style and you’ll most often see her dressed casually in jeans and a t-shirt.

We’re not saying her fashion is always ‘girl next door’ – she is, after all, the world’s highest paid model and she’s not afraid to experiment with her style.

Jenner has shown us just how versatile her approach to denim is over her many years in the spotlight. She wears it almost every way you can imagine, so is definitely someone to look to if you’re in need of some jean-based inspiration.

Here are some of the diverse ways she has styled denim.

In baggy overalls…

In classic, high-waisted mom jeans…

In an acid wash…

As a full jumpsuit…

In ripped jeans…



View this post on Instagram out A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 27, 2015 at 8:19am PST

With a paper bag waist…

In all-white…

In a 90s-style oversized jacket…

In black…

In teeny-tiny shorts…



In bell-bottoms…

In a miniskirt…

© Press Association 2019