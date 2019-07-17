Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video

17th Jul 19 | Beauty

Queen Bey celebrates Africa with 11 outfit changes from designers all over the world.

4577558a-d97b-444c-8018-0cd7dbf8d264

Beyoncé might only be voicing Nala in the new adaptation of The Lion King, but this hasn’t stopped her from serving some serious looks in the process.

To celebrate the new film, the pop star has released a music video for her new song, Spirit. This is part of the 14-track album called The Lion King: The Gift, which will be released on Friday and features collaborations with everyone from Pharrell Williams to Childish Gambino.

In an interview with GMA, Beyoncé, 37, said: “This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it”, adding that “the soundtrack becomes visual in your mind”.

However, you don’t have to just imagine the soundtrack, because the accompanying video is incredibly cinematic. It’s already amassed over 1.5 million views on YouTube since going live yesterday – and in it Queen Bey makes an impressive 11 outfit changes.

Here’s the low-down on all of the major looks Beyoncé serves in Spirit…

The Valentino gown

Beyonce in Spirit
(YouTube/PA)

Beyoncé opens the video in a regal lilac and red gown from Valentino’s most recent haute couture collection. Better still, her daughter Blue Ivy soon appears wearing a matching purple chiffon dress – which is definitely not the first time the duo have twinned in their fashion choices.

The royal blue dress

Beyonce
(YouTube/PA)

To film one of the scenes, Beyoncé shut down Havasu Falls in Arizona. Her team got permission from the Havasupai Tribe to do so, and according to USA Today, Muriel Uqualla, chairwoman of the Havasupai Tribal Council, said in a statement: “By choosing that location, it will serve to further celebrate and honour the natural beauty of our land and the resilience and beauty of our people. Knowing that Beyoncé advocates for the preservation of water rights around the world, we were particularly pleased to be able to accommodate her request.”

While we don’t know who this dress is by, Beyoncé certainly honoured the backdrop in an electric blue form-fitting gown, with a hood and a lot of bangles for that extra bit of drama.

The monochromatic Tongoro outfit

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Beyonce X #Tongoro • Scealed in time ????????? #Spirit #TheLionKing #MadeInAfrica #StyledByZerinaAkers

A post shared by Tongoro (@tongorostudio) on

The video is a tribute to Africa, so it’s unsurprising Beyoncé would wear an African designer like Tongoro. She had an outfit custom-made by the brand, which resulted in a graphic, black-and-white suit and durag, with accompanying earrings and face piece.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dakar, 06.18.19 ?Special order for Mrs Carter. #Beyonce #Spirit #TheLionKing #Tongoro #MadeInAfrica #StyledByZerinaAkers

A post shared by Tongoro (@tongorostudio) on

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has worn Tongoro, the label helmed by Sarah Diouf. All of the brand’s clothes are made in its atelier in Senegal.

The Shahar Avnet gown

Beyonce in Spirit
(YouTube/PA)

For one of the more ethereal outfits in the video, Beyoncé chose a hot pink gown by Israeli designer Shahar Avnet. It’s floaty and voluminous; very much on trend at the moment.

The ruffled bodycon Mark Fast dress

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beyonce in custom MF ! #beyonce x #markfast styled by @zerinaakers #spirit #?

A post shared by Mark Fast (@mark_fast) on

London-based knitwear designer Mark Fast is known for his sexy, bodycon dresses, which is the perfect fit for Beyoncé. She chose an outfit mixing darker and lighter greens, matching the natural backdrop she was filming in.

The stretchy yellow outfit

Beyonce in Spirit
(YouTube/PA)

This experimental bright yellow dress came from Norma Kamali. Beyoncé played with its stretchy material and the attached sleeves for one of the dance sequences.

The red macramé

Beyonce in Spirit
(YouTube/PA)

The red macramé (knotted rope) outfit is by Déviant La Vie, who makes “erotic rope lingerie”. The designer was obviously thrilled at being included in the video, writing on Instagram: “I’m in tears!!!!! Y’all have no idea how hard I prayed for this opportunity!!! To be apart of such a beautiful project will forever be the highlight of my life!!”

Fashion Instagram accounts like Diet Prada noted this outfit looked like a nod to the iconic red macramé dresses from last year’s remake of the film Suspiria, starring Dakota Johnson.

The pearl and shell ensemble

Beyonce in Spirit
(YouTube/PA)

One of the more elaborate looks of the video is this embroidered cowrie shell and pearl gown with a harness. The dress is by Alexandrine Haute Couture, and the shell work is by Alex Navarro in collaboration with Laurel DeWitt.

The ivory fringe coat

Beyonce in Spirit
(YouTube/PA)

You can tell Beyoncé was big into textures and movement when deciding on the style for this video. This ivory fringe coat is from the brand Hyun Mi Nielsen, where creative director Christine Nielsen has experience at big labels like Givenchy, Balenciaga and Alexander Wang.

The fringed Laurel DeWitt bodysuit

Beyonce in Spirit
(YouTube/PA)

The custom Laurel DeWitt blue bodysuit is one of the most heavily featured of the video – and you can see why, because the fringing moves dramatically when Beyoncé dances. DeWitt specialises in metalwork, and wrote on Instagram: “#LionKing has always been one of my favorite movies and Beyoncè is my favorite artist so this is beyond a dream come true.”

The red dress

Beyonce in Spirit
(YouTube/PA)

Unfortunately, this is the only other look we couldn’t get a positive ID on. In terms of style, it’s very much in Beyoncé’s wheelhouse, and bright red matches the colour palette of the video’s fashion as a whole.



© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ovie and Chris whisked off for dates with Love Island’s new girls

This is what men and women can do to boost their chances of conception

This is what men and women can do to boost their chances of conception

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kylie Jenner on anxiety battle and how she ‘lost’ herself in the public eye

Kylie Jenner on anxiety battle and how she ‘lost’ herself in the public eye
Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island

Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island
Game Of Thrones and Marvel Studios the main attractions as Comic-Con returns

Game Of Thrones and Marvel Studios the main attractions as Comic-Con returns
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Ovie and Chris whisked off for dates with Love Island’s new girls