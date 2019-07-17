Holly Willoughby’s summer collection for M&S is here and you’re going to want it all

Now that Holly Willoughby is on her summer holiday and won’t be gracing our screens alongside Philip Schofield each morning, fans won’t be able to pore over the stylish star’s on-screen outfits for a while.

There’ll be no more #hwstyle Instagram posts until the summer break is over (sob), but if you’re already missing your daily fashion fix from the This Morning presenter, listen up, because her next collaboration with Marks & Spencer is about to land – and it’s a good one.

The Holly Loves edit is a 15-piece range of summer essentials, bringing together clothing, shoes and bags chosen by the mum-of-three.

Focusing on a neutral colour palette and a utility aesthetic, hero pieces include a khaki jumpsuit and a black and white floral print shirt dress.

Jumpsuit, £69.50 (M&S/PA)

“My Holly Loves edit really is a great capsule summer wardrobe,” Willoughby says.

“The pieces are perfectly suited to mix and match; the palette is fresh and simple and the cool linen and crisp cotton fabrics makes dressing for those warmer summer days super easy; whatever the occasion.”

Dress, £49.50 (M&S/PA)

The 38-year-old is often seen in an A-line button-down mini skirt and this range features a cream style, plus two pairs of belted shorts (in black and beige), ideal for teaming with the three loose fit blouses in white, khaki and floral print.

“I love the monochrome floral print in this edit, it just feels a bit different and it literally goes with everything, whether you want to add a pop of colour or keep it simple,” says Willoughby.

Skirt, £25 (M&S/PA)

As for accessories, a pair of brown crossbody handbags are a practical choice for summer, while a white faux leather bag with tortoiseshell detailing brings a polished minimalist vibe.

Bag, £39.50 (M&S/PA)

Willoughby is known for her love of simple strappy sandals and the Holly Loves edit offers a beautiful black pair, alongside some cool white and brown trainers and a pair of camel suede effect ankle boots that nod to the season’s western trend.

Prices start at £4.50 for a plain white tee, going up to £69.50 for the jumpsuit.

Shoes, £19.50 (M&S/PA)

We predict the khaki all-in-one will be very popular, so you’d better act quickly if you want to get your hands on one.

Shirt, £29.50 (M&S/PA)

