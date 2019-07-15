Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Shot by legendary fashion photographer Craig McDean, the images feature the pop star in black and white.

The luxury French fashion house has been favoured by everyone from Audrey Hepburn to the Duchess of Sussex, and now Ariana Grande is joining these prestigious ranks as her first campaign with Givenchy is revealed.

The label teased its involvement with the pop star back in May, showing a silhouette and asking people to guess who its new face might be. Thanks to her instantly recognisable extra-long ponytail, it was hardly a mystery and prompted a fair few jokes on social media (“OMG IS THAT SHREK????” read one Instagram comment).

Now the wait is over and Givenchy has finally released pictures from the 26-year-old’s first campaign for AW19. Shot by Craig McDean (who has worked with everyone from Rihanna to Calvin Klein), the photos are moody in black and white, and artistic director Clare Waight Keller has let the singer keep her signature high pony.

And Waight Keller – the mastermind behind Meghan’s wedding dress – is obviously thrilled to be working with Grande. When the news first broke in May, the designer wrote on Instagram: “A huge enormous thank you to @arianagrande LOVE YOU and all the special moments on and off set shooting the campaign – you’re amazing and your voice literally blew me away.”

This love is shared by Grande, who said in a statement: “I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy. It is a House I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it.

“Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful, but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”

The monochromatic pictures from the campaign show Grande lounging on stools, looking out to the distance and also just as a silhouette. She’s wearing clothes from the label’s AW19 collection which debuted in Paris in February.

And as we’ve come to expect from Waight Keller’s time at the brand’s helm, this involves a lot of masculine tailoring – both suits and coats – and feminine flourishes, like intricate beading and floral detailing.

In one photo Grande is holding a boxy crocodile-effect bag, which we’re sure will garner legions of fans.

And in other pictures she’s wearing a top (or possibly dress) with a floral pattern and statement neck ruff, which is straight off the catwalk.

There’s also a dark jumpsuit with statement balloon sleeves and intricate silver detailing.

It doesn’t look like the clothes Grande is wearing are available to buy just yet, but they likely will be soon – you can keep an eye on releases here.

