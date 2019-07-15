Everything you need to know about Cong Tri, who designed Beyoncé’s stunning Lion King premiere gown

The Vietnamese designer scored a major coup with the red carpet look.

It’s not often Beyoncé graces a red carpet, let alone one on this side of the pond, but the pop icon has made a rare exception.

Jetting into London for the European premiere of The Lion King, the superstar joined husband Jay-Z in Leicester Square, sending fans into a frenzy when she embraced the Duchess of Sussex.

It’s usually against protocol to hug a member of the royal family, but Meghan certainly didn’t seem to mind.

Rather than a red carpet, the event featured a yellow carpet to match the movie’s branding, and Beyoncé (who voices Nala in the movie) chose a suitably on-brand outfit, looking stunning in a rich yellow asymmetrical gown with a high thigh-slit.

The bespoke gown was created by Cong Tri, a relatively unknown label – with only around 72,000 followers on Instagram – compared to the huge brands the singer is usually seen in.

Jay-z and Beyonce attending Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere held in Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

He may not be a household name yet, but an endorsement from Queen Bey is the latest sign this up-and-coming designer is really going places.

Before he hits the big time, here’s everything you need to know about Cong Tri…

Background

Nguyen Cong Tri hails from Da Nang, Vietnam, and his eponymous label is based in Ho Chi Minh City in the south of the country.

The 41-year-old studied industrial design before moving into fashion, and began showing his collections at Vietnam and Tokyo Fashion Weeks before debuting on the New York schedule in February with his autumn/winter 2019 collection.

Fashion aesthetic

Specialising in ornately detailed, Asian-influenced creations, Cong Tri describes his aesthetic as “modern dresses that capture the flavours of the season”.

For example, for his AW17 collection the designer was inspired by the flower sellers of Vietnam, creating oversized shirts and dresses with intricate floral 3D embellishments.

His AW16 collection was a tribute to the female rice farmers of Vietnam, using traditional silk and weaving techniques to create fringed dresses and separates in modern silhouettes.

Celebrity fans

Beyoncé isn’t the only pop star to be seen in the Vietnamese designer’s clothing recently.

Rita Ora wore two custom Cong Tri looks on stage earlier this year, while three of Katy Perry’s Witness tour costumes were created by the designer, including an incredible black leather body suit with polka dot flamenco ruffles.

The designer’s custom gowns are proving popular on the red carpet, too, with Kate Bosworth wearing a beautiful yellow embroidered dress to this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party.

As with Beyoncé’s gown at The Lion King premiere, the shade ‘goldenrod’ yellow has become a signature for Cong Tri.

More recently, American TV actress Gabrielle Union chose a black dress with dramatic ruffled sleeves for the LA’s Finest premiere.

Cong Tri is said to be particularly popular with Hollywood stylists who recommend the designer to their A-list clients.

Now that Beyoncé has given the emerging designer her seal of approval, we think plenty more stylists – and stars – will come calling soon.

© Press Association 2019